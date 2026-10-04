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Brands Seekers Launches Global Affiliate Program For Fashion Creators, Publishers And Digital Partners
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manama, Bahrain, October 2, 2026 - Brands Seekers, the international luxury fashion retailer offering access to more than 350 designer brands, has announced the launch of its global affiliate program for fashion creators, publishers, bloggers, content platforms and digital partners.
The new program gives approved partners the opportunity to earn commission by referring customers to the Brands Seekers online store, expanding the company's partnership network as it continues to grow its international presence.
Brands Seekers offers clothing, footwear, bags and accessories from hundreds of international fashion brands, with orders dispatched from Italy and delivered to customers around the world.
Customers can explore the Brands Seekers online store at:
Creators, publishers and digital partners interested in joining the program can learn more here:
affiliate-program/
Global Affiliate Program for Fashion and Lifestyle Partners
The Brands Seekers affiliate program has been developed for creators and publishers whose audiences are interested in luxury fashion, designer clothing, footwear, accessories and international online shopping.
Approved partners receive individual tracking tools that can be used across websites, blogs, social media, editorial content, product recommendations and other digital channels.
The program includes a 37-day referral window, allowing qualifying purchases to remain attributable to a partner after a customer initially visits Brands Seekers through the partner's referral link.
Partners can also receive access to promotional materials, product imagery and other resources designed to support their content and campaigns.
Brands Seekers does not impose a fixed posting requirement or exclusivity requirement, allowing creators and publishers to determine how the retailer fits within their existing content strategy.
Full details about the program are available at:
affiliate-program/
Connecting International Audiences With More Than 350 Fashion Brands
Brands Seekers was founded in 2023 and operates as an international fashion retailer with a unified catalogue covering more than 350 designer and lifestyle brands.
Its selection spans designer fashion, contemporary fashion, footwear, bags and accessories from internationally recognised brands.
The retailer serves customers internationally, with orders dispatched from its fulfilment network in Italy using worldwide express shipping.
Brands Seekers has also invested significantly in multilingual ecommerce, making its online shopping experience available across 56 languages and serving customers in more than 150 countries.
AI Personal Stylist Supports Fashion Discovery
Alongside its traditional catalogue and brand navigation, Brands Seekers operates an in-house AI Personal Stylist connected to its live product inventory.
The service helps shoppers discover clothing, shoes, bags and accessories based on factors including occasion, dress code, preferred colours, season, favourite brands and budget.
The technology forms part of Brands Seekers' wider strategy of combining international luxury fashion ecommerce with personalised digital shopping tools.
Expanding the Brands Seekers Partner Network
The launch of the affiliate program provides Brands Seekers with another channel for working directly with fashion creators, publishers and digital communities internationally.
Partners can introduce their audiences to the Brands Seekers catalogue while earning commission from qualifying purchases attributed through their individual referral links or assigned promotional codes.
The program is designed to support partnerships across fashion, luxury, lifestyle, footwear, accessories and related editorial categories.
Creators, influencers, publishers and content platforms interested in participating can visit:
affiliate-program/
About Brands Seekers
Brands Seekers is an international luxury fashion retailer founded in 2023 and headquartered in Bahrain. The company provides customers with access to more than 350 international designer and lifestyle brands across clothing, footwear, bags and accessories.
Orders are dispatched from Italy and shipped internationally. Brands Seekers combines a multilingual ecommerce platform with its in-house AI Personal Stylist to help customers discover products from its live catalogue.
Website:
Affiliate Program:
affiliate-program/
The new program gives approved partners the opportunity to earn commission by referring customers to the Brands Seekers online store, expanding the company's partnership network as it continues to grow its international presence.
Brands Seekers offers clothing, footwear, bags and accessories from hundreds of international fashion brands, with orders dispatched from Italy and delivered to customers around the world.
Customers can explore the Brands Seekers online store at:
Creators, publishers and digital partners interested in joining the program can learn more here:
affiliate-program/
Global Affiliate Program for Fashion and Lifestyle Partners
The Brands Seekers affiliate program has been developed for creators and publishers whose audiences are interested in luxury fashion, designer clothing, footwear, accessories and international online shopping.
Approved partners receive individual tracking tools that can be used across websites, blogs, social media, editorial content, product recommendations and other digital channels.
The program includes a 37-day referral window, allowing qualifying purchases to remain attributable to a partner after a customer initially visits Brands Seekers through the partner's referral link.
Partners can also receive access to promotional materials, product imagery and other resources designed to support their content and campaigns.
Brands Seekers does not impose a fixed posting requirement or exclusivity requirement, allowing creators and publishers to determine how the retailer fits within their existing content strategy.
Full details about the program are available at:
affiliate-program/
Connecting International Audiences With More Than 350 Fashion Brands
Brands Seekers was founded in 2023 and operates as an international fashion retailer with a unified catalogue covering more than 350 designer and lifestyle brands.
Its selection spans designer fashion, contemporary fashion, footwear, bags and accessories from internationally recognised brands.
The retailer serves customers internationally, with orders dispatched from its fulfilment network in Italy using worldwide express shipping.
Brands Seekers has also invested significantly in multilingual ecommerce, making its online shopping experience available across 56 languages and serving customers in more than 150 countries.
AI Personal Stylist Supports Fashion Discovery
Alongside its traditional catalogue and brand navigation, Brands Seekers operates an in-house AI Personal Stylist connected to its live product inventory.
The service helps shoppers discover clothing, shoes, bags and accessories based on factors including occasion, dress code, preferred colours, season, favourite brands and budget.
The technology forms part of Brands Seekers' wider strategy of combining international luxury fashion ecommerce with personalised digital shopping tools.
Expanding the Brands Seekers Partner Network
The launch of the affiliate program provides Brands Seekers with another channel for working directly with fashion creators, publishers and digital communities internationally.
Partners can introduce their audiences to the Brands Seekers catalogue while earning commission from qualifying purchases attributed through their individual referral links or assigned promotional codes.
The program is designed to support partnerships across fashion, luxury, lifestyle, footwear, accessories and related editorial categories.
Creators, influencers, publishers and content platforms interested in participating can visit:
affiliate-program/
About Brands Seekers
Brands Seekers is an international luxury fashion retailer founded in 2023 and headquartered in Bahrain. The company provides customers with access to more than 350 international designer and lifestyle brands across clothing, footwear, bags and accessories.
Orders are dispatched from Italy and shipped internationally. Brands Seekers combines a multilingual ecommerce platform with its in-house AI Personal Stylist to help customers discover products from its live catalogue.
Website:
Affiliate Program:
affiliate-program/
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