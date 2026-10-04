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Aspect Sports' Brand Ambassador Aman Sehrawat Strikes Gold At Asian Games 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 3, 2026: Aspect Sports celebrates a proud moment for Indian sport as its Brand Ambassador and Indian wrestling star Aman Sehrawat clinched the first-ever gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category for India at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan.
Aman's victory adds another gold medal to India's Asian Games tally from the wrestling arena, following India's win in wrestling on Friday. His triumph further underlines the country's growing strength and continued success on the international wrestling stage.
Aman delivered a composed and determined performance in a closely contested final,
defeating World No. 1 and reigning World Champion Chong Song Han of North Korea 11-7 to secure the gold medal for India. The victory marks another significant milestone in the 23-year-old wrestler's rapidly progressing international career.
Celebrating the landmark victory, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global, said,“Aman's Gold Medal win at the Asian Games 2026 is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Aspect Sports and, more importantly, for our nation. We are incredibly proud to have Aman as our Brand Ambassador and congratulate him on this remarkable achievement. Wishing him continued success as he inspires India's next generation of athletes.”
Siddhant Narayan, CEO, Aspect Sports, said,“A man's journey is a testament to what dedication, discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence can achieve. His gold at the Asian Games is a proud moment for Indian sport and a reflection of the immense talent emerging from our sporting ecosystem. At Aspect Sports, we are delighted to stand alongside Aman in his journey and look forward to supporting him as he continues to represent India at the highest level. We congratulate him on this outstanding achievement and wish him many more milestones ahead.”
Through its association with Aman Sehrawat, Aspect Sports aims to celebrate and amplify the stories of Indian athletes who demonstrate perseverance, sporting excellence and the ability to inspire the next generation.
With the Asian Games gold now added to his growing list of achievements, Aman continues to emerge as an important figure in Indian wrestling, carrying the aspirations of a new generation of athletes on the international stage.
About Aspect Sports:
Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures is a dynamic sports management and development organisation committed to crafting the future of sports excellence and innovation. With a vision to build India's most innovative new-age sports ecosystem, the organisation is focused on fostering sporting excellence, nurturing talent, inspiring athletes, connecting players, and driving sustainable growth across sport, content, technology, and culture. Through athlete development, ecosystem building, and meaningful sporting experiences, Aspect Sports is creating platforms that go beyond one-time events to shape the future of Indian sports.
Led by visionary leader Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports is building purpose-driven sporting ecosystems that blend performance, culture, and community impact. The company owns and operates multiple franchises, including Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), and Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders in the Pro Govinda League.
Aman's victory adds another gold medal to India's Asian Games tally from the wrestling arena, following India's win in wrestling on Friday. His triumph further underlines the country's growing strength and continued success on the international wrestling stage.
Aman delivered a composed and determined performance in a closely contested final,
defeating World No. 1 and reigning World Champion Chong Song Han of North Korea 11-7 to secure the gold medal for India. The victory marks another significant milestone in the 23-year-old wrestler's rapidly progressing international career.
Celebrating the landmark victory, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global, said,“Aman's Gold Medal win at the Asian Games 2026 is a moment of immense pride for all of us at Aspect Sports and, more importantly, for our nation. We are incredibly proud to have Aman as our Brand Ambassador and congratulate him on this remarkable achievement. Wishing him continued success as he inspires India's next generation of athletes.”
Siddhant Narayan, CEO, Aspect Sports, said,“A man's journey is a testament to what dedication, discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence can achieve. His gold at the Asian Games is a proud moment for Indian sport and a reflection of the immense talent emerging from our sporting ecosystem. At Aspect Sports, we are delighted to stand alongside Aman in his journey and look forward to supporting him as he continues to represent India at the highest level. We congratulate him on this outstanding achievement and wish him many more milestones ahead.”
Through its association with Aman Sehrawat, Aspect Sports aims to celebrate and amplify the stories of Indian athletes who demonstrate perseverance, sporting excellence and the ability to inspire the next generation.
With the Asian Games gold now added to his growing list of achievements, Aman continues to emerge as an important figure in Indian wrestling, carrying the aspirations of a new generation of athletes on the international stage.
About Aspect Sports:
Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures is a dynamic sports management and development organisation committed to crafting the future of sports excellence and innovation. With a vision to build India's most innovative new-age sports ecosystem, the organisation is focused on fostering sporting excellence, nurturing talent, inspiring athletes, connecting players, and driving sustainable growth across sport, content, technology, and culture. Through athlete development, ecosystem building, and meaningful sporting experiences, Aspect Sports is creating platforms that go beyond one-time events to shape the future of Indian sports.
Led by visionary leader Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports is building purpose-driven sporting ecosystems that blend performance, culture, and community impact. The company owns and operates multiple franchises, including Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), and Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders in the Pro Govinda League.
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