Ulloa & Company P.A. Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ulloa & Company P.A. Accounting & Tax Services, a full-service accounting and tax firm serving Miami-Dade County, has been named winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award. The recognition reflects a practice built to handle far more than tax season. That includes everyday bookkeeping along with the kind of specialized filings that usually send people searching for a second or third office.The firm's services cover accounting, bookkeeping, and new business incorporation for entrepreneurs setting up a company for the first time. Tax preparation spans both business and personal returns, and payroll services keep client teams paid accurately and on schedule. The office also provides notary public services and prepares sales tax reports. It processes ITIN applications too, for clients who need an identification number but don't qualify for a Social Security number.That range exists for a specific reason: most clients prefer one call that actually resolves things instead of a different specialist for every problem. The firm built its practice around exactly that, whether the request is an incorporation filing, a payroll fix, or a notarized document needed by the end of the day. For a Kendall-based firm serving Miami-Dade County and the surrounding area, that kind of consistency has become the practice's reputation."Winning this award means a lot, because it reflects trust that our clients have placed in us for years, not just one busy tax season," said Osiel Ulloa of Ulloa & Company P.A. Accounting & Tax Services. "Our goal has always been to be the office people call first. Whether the issue is a tax return, a new business filing, or something as simple as a notarized document, we want to be the one who takes care of it."Ulloa & Company P.A. Accounting & Tax Services plans to keep expanding its services for both individual and business clients across Miami-Dade County. The firm says the 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award reflects exactly the kind of year-round, full-service relationship it intends to keep building with clients for years to come.For more information click here!

Ulloa & Company P.A. Accounting & Tax Services

Ulloa & Company P.A. Accounting & Tax Services

+1 305-275-1300

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Ulloa & Company P.A. Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 04, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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