U'khand Cabinet Clears 24 Proposals, Approves Rs 200 Crore Skill Scheme, Major Rule Changes

MENAFN - IANS) Champawat, Oct 4 (IANS) Several important decisions were taken after the Uttarakhand Cabinet discussed and approved 24 proposals during its meeting held in Champawat's Banbasa on Sunday.

The measures covered employment, education, employee accountability, land revenue and regulations governing private universities, according to the officials.

The Cabinet meeting, held in the border district under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved a number of proposals aimed at strengthening employment opportunities, improving administrative accountability and facilitating development in different parts of the state.

The Uttarakhand government approved a special package of Rs 66 crore for the Tarai Development Corporation Ltd (TDC) as part of the decisions taken during the meeting.

The State Cabinet also approved changes to employee conduct rules, making it mandatory for Group A and Group C employees to submit details of their properties every year.

For Group B employees, the submission of property details will be required once every five years under the revised provisions.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet also approved a proposal to appoint Provincial Armed Constabulary officers to Group B posts. The decision is expected to provide a structured opportunity for eligible officers to be appointed to the designated positions.

Another decision focused on promoting poultry farming in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries involved in poultry farming in the hill areas.

The poultry subsidy scheme is expected to benefit around 2,000 beneficiaries and is aimed at supporting livelihood opportunities in the mountainous regions of the state.

On the employment front, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved a Rs 200 crore skill development scheme.

Under the initiative, the Higher Education Department will work towards connecting young people with skill training opportunities and improving their access to employment-oriented programmes.

The State Cabinet also approved the introduction of skill diploma courses for students. These courses are expected to benefit more than one lakh students by providing them with opportunities to acquire skills alongside their regular education.

In another decision related to the medical sector, the State Cabinet approved an increase in the stipend provided to doctors.

Significant changes were also approved in the rules governing the establishment of private universities in Uttarakhand.

Under the revised framework, the earlier requirement of 10 acres of land for establishing a university has been changed.

The new provision opens the way for establishing a university on the basis of 20,000 square metres of land. Along with this, the earlier requirement of maintaining a guarantee fund of Rs 5 crore has also been removed.

The State Cabinet also took decisions concerning the regularisation of Nazul land. The process for regularising such land will be taken forward in Khatima, Banbasa and Champawat, besides other areas of the state.

For matters related to forest land, the Uttarakhand government has decided to establish Project Management Units (PMUs) and appoint nodal officers. The move is intended to streamline the handling of forest land-related matters and improve coordination in the process.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet also approved the creation of the post of Director General for the Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries departments.

In another administrative decision, the proposal to open a Sub-Registrar's office in Narendranagar was also approved.