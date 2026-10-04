'Saiyaara' Director Mohit Suri Revisits His Attic Of Memories And Emotions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Filmmaker Mohit Suri is back at his favourite place to make music. On Sunday, Mohit took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture from a studio. The picture shows an empty recording, and an under-production track on a digital audio workstation.

He wrote on the picture,“Working on my next and going Back to the room where so many unforgettable melodies came to life. Not Just a recording studio for me! An attic of memories and emotions, thank you all for the Music hope this one is as special”.

Mohit's films are known for their chatbuster music, it's one thing which he has consistently maintained in his career spanning 2 decades and counting as a filmmaker. He last delivered 'Saiyaara', which emerged as a surprise hit at the box-office. The film, produced by YRF, breached the INR 500 crore mark worldwide, with its album ruling the hearts and the charts.

Mohit is known for his musicals, so is Yash Raj Films. So, when he joined forces with YRF, did the pressure get to him to live up to the two legacies, and deliver a chartbuster album?

Earlier, Mohit had spoken with IANS after the landslide success of 'Saiyaara', and said that he doesn't take that pressure, and works with his blinkers on. Something of this sort also happened during the making of 'Aashiqui 2'. That was the pressure he battled and eventually delivered a hit album.

He earlier told IANS,“I often don't like to take this pressure if anything else. I've had this same issue when I started out my career, and living up to the Vishesh film banner of musicals. Then when I was making 'Aashiqui 2', there was this whole pressure of living up to 'Aashiqui'. So no established music director really wanted to be a part of it”.

“And lastly, then when you do this, I think what you need to do is focus on what you need to do right now. As the dialogue in the film says, 'I didn't think about what happened in the past or what's about to happen'. You need to make music for today. So I decided to do that. We had our ups and downs and still managed to make what we have made. But I really thank YRF for letting me make music the way I usually do. It's the first time they're working with multiple composers and multiple writers. But that's what the best part is. My producers, they saw my sense and let me be. That takes a lot of, you know, a lot of thought and a lot of grace to do that”, he added.