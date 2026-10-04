Delhi Protest: 3 Women Journalists Allege Manhandling By Police

Three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention at a protest on October 3 against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), an official said on Sunday.

Police Response and Investigation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Neha Yadav, said,“Around 6 PM, three women, who identified themselves as journalists, lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention." Their complaint has been registered, medical examinations have been conducted, and the matter has been referred to the Crime Branch, Yadav said.“We request anyone possessing relevant footage to share it with the Crime Branch,” she said.

Yadav said the protesters were warned to vacate the site citing Section 163 of the BNSS, but they refused to comply, following which they were detained.“Despite the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in the area, AISA and other parties staged a protest on October 3rd against the SIR. Protesters were warned to vacate the site, citing Section 163 of the BNSS; upon their refusal to comply, they were detained,” she said.

Sexual Harassment Complaints Filed

Meanwhile, the complaints from three women journalists alleging sexual harassment during protests in the national capital had been received, Delhi Police said on Sunday. The complaints have been made against police personnel.“On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints,” Delhi Police informed on X.

AISA Protest and Detentions

Delhi Police on Saturday detained several members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) during a protest near Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as demonstrations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls continued in the national capital.

Several protesters, including AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocates Prashant Bhushan and Kapil Sibal, attempted to breach police barricades near Jantar Mantar and move forward. Delhi Police have registered at least three FIRs in connection with the mass protest held near Jantar Mantar on October 2. Two FIRs were registered at Parliament Street (Sansad Marg) Police Station and one at Connaught Place Police Station.

Controversy Over Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

The controversy followed a report in The Indian Express saying Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months over decisions on electoral rolls, voter registration, and the Commission's technology systems.

ECI Rejects Dissent Claims

The Election Commission, however, rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said that operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process. ECI stated that the decisions regarding the schedule of the SIR exercise were unanimous. (ANI)

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