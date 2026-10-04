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Merz Makes Surprise Kyiv Visit as Ukraine Enters Decisive Weeks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday on an unannounced visit, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.
Merz is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral relations along with broader European and global issues, Sybiha said.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Sybiha laid out what he expects from the day: “A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,”
The foreign minister described the Ukraine-Germany relationship as a strong strategic partnership that both countries intend to deepen.
He also pointed to German Unity Day, which marks the country's 1990 reunification and was observed a day earlier. “Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” he said. “Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz also posted on X, saying he made the trip to deliver a simple message: “you can rely on us,” He warned that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
The chancellor tied Berlin's support directly to German interests as the Russia-Ukraine war moves through the middle of its fifth year. “Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well,” he wrote.
Merz is due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral relations along with broader European and global issues, Sybiha said.
Writing on the US social media platform X, Sybiha laid out what he expects from the day: “A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,”
The foreign minister described the Ukraine-Germany relationship as a strong strategic partnership that both countries intend to deepen.
He also pointed to German Unity Day, which marks the country's 1990 reunification and was observed a day earlier. “Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” he said. “Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz also posted on X, saying he made the trip to deliver a simple message: “you can rely on us,” He warned that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
The chancellor tied Berlin's support directly to German interests as the Russia-Ukraine war moves through the middle of its fifth year. “Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well,” he wrote.
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