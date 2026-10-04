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Israel Razes School, Torches Homes in South Lebanon: NNA
(MENAFN) Israeli forces blew up a school, set homes ablaze and pounded southern Lebanon with airstrikes and artillery on Saturday, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported.
In Houla, in the Marjayoun district, troops planted explosives inside a private school building and detonated them, destroying the structure, the agency said. Soldiers also set fire to homes in the town.
Artillery shelling hit Khiam and repeatedly struck the towns of Tallouseh and Bani Hayyan, where warplanes also carried out two strikes, according to the agency.
In the Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes hit Kfar Tibnit in two waves. The outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under "heavy and concentrated" artillery fire, the agency said. Israeli forces also carried out large detonations in Aitaroun and Tallouseh.
In the Tyre district, artillery targeted Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, the agency reported. Earlier in the day, several massive detonations in Mansouri sent white smoke over residential areas. The blasts caused tremors and loud explosions that were felt and heard in Tyre and surrounding villages. The agency added that Israeli forces had previously blown up most of the public school in Mansouri, leaving only a small section standing.
The attacks come despite a US-sponsored Framework Agreement that Lebanon and Israel signed in Washington on June 26. The deal provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army to areas Israeli forces vacate.
Israel has nonetheless continued striking southern Lebanon and maintains a military presence in parts of the south, including territory it has occupied for decades and areas seized in more recent wars and military operations.
In Houla, in the Marjayoun district, troops planted explosives inside a private school building and detonated them, destroying the structure, the agency said. Soldiers also set fire to homes in the town.
Artillery shelling hit Khiam and repeatedly struck the towns of Tallouseh and Bani Hayyan, where warplanes also carried out two strikes, according to the agency.
In the Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes hit Kfar Tibnit in two waves. The outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah came under "heavy and concentrated" artillery fire, the agency said. Israeli forces also carried out large detonations in Aitaroun and Tallouseh.
In the Tyre district, artillery targeted Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, the agency reported. Earlier in the day, several massive detonations in Mansouri sent white smoke over residential areas. The blasts caused tremors and loud explosions that were felt and heard in Tyre and surrounding villages. The agency added that Israeli forces had previously blown up most of the public school in Mansouri, leaving only a small section standing.
The attacks come despite a US-sponsored Framework Agreement that Lebanon and Israel signed in Washington on June 26. The deal provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army to areas Israeli forces vacate.
Israel has nonetheless continued striking southern Lebanon and maintains a military presence in parts of the south, including territory it has occupied for decades and areas seized in more recent wars and military operations.
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