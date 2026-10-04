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Report: Rui Pinto Would Share More City Files for UK Protection
(MENAFN) Rui Pinto, the Football Leaks founder whose disclosures helped spark the Premier League's case against Manchester City, is willing to work with UK authorities if they guarantee his safety, media reported Saturday.
The 37-year-old Portuguese whistleblower could hand over additional documents on City's finances as part of any deal, the newspaper said. It reported that his priority remains cooperating with authorities, provided adequate security arrangements are in place.
The report followed an announcement a day earlier that Pinto was preparing to leave Portugal for an undisclosed location. He had been told his place in the country's witness protection program would end Oct. 10.
On Friday, Pinto said he had received "multiple death threats" and feared an assassination attempt.
"Given these circumstances, I have no alternative but to relocate, within the next few days, to an undisclosed location for an indefinite period of time, due to the multiple death threats I have received and the serious risk of an assassination attempt against me," he wrote on US social media platform X.
Pinto has been in Portugal's witness protection program since 2020, when he agreed to cooperate with authorities and give them access to millions of files he had obtained. His lawyers have appealed the decision to end his protection and have asked Portuguese authorities to explain how the latest risk assessment was carried out.
The confidential emails and financial records Pinto obtained were shared with German magazine Der Spiegel in 2018. They formed part of investigations into Manchester City's finances and alleged breaches of financial rules.
This week, an independent Premier League commission found City guilty of all charges tied to serious breaches of the league's financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. It also found the club guilty of most of the charges related to its failure to cooperate with the investigation.
City has appealed, saying the commission's opinion contained "clear material errors, of law, principle and fact" and maintaining its innocence.
The 37-year-old Portuguese whistleblower could hand over additional documents on City's finances as part of any deal, the newspaper said. It reported that his priority remains cooperating with authorities, provided adequate security arrangements are in place.
The report followed an announcement a day earlier that Pinto was preparing to leave Portugal for an undisclosed location. He had been told his place in the country's witness protection program would end Oct. 10.
On Friday, Pinto said he had received "multiple death threats" and feared an assassination attempt.
"Given these circumstances, I have no alternative but to relocate, within the next few days, to an undisclosed location for an indefinite period of time, due to the multiple death threats I have received and the serious risk of an assassination attempt against me," he wrote on US social media platform X.
Pinto has been in Portugal's witness protection program since 2020, when he agreed to cooperate with authorities and give them access to millions of files he had obtained. His lawyers have appealed the decision to end his protection and have asked Portuguese authorities to explain how the latest risk assessment was carried out.
The confidential emails and financial records Pinto obtained were shared with German magazine Der Spiegel in 2018. They formed part of investigations into Manchester City's finances and alleged breaches of financial rules.
This week, an independent Premier League commission found City guilty of all charges tied to serious breaches of the league's financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. It also found the club guilty of most of the charges related to its failure to cooperate with the investigation.
City has appealed, saying the commission's opinion contained "clear material errors, of law, principle and fact" and maintaining its innocence.
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