403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
England Demolish Croatia 7-0, Their Heaviest Defeat Ever
(MENAFN) England inflicted the worst defeat in Croatia's history on Saturday, routing the hosts 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League.
Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each scored twice, with Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also finding the net in a one-sided League A Group 3 match.
Kane, the England captain, struck first in the eighth minute. Bellingham played him through, and he finished with his right foot.
The lead doubled in the 21st minute. Gordon controlled Saka's cross at the back post and set up Bellingham, who tapped in.
Gordon made it 3-0 in the 39th minute, heading in Jarell Quansah's cross from close range.
Saka added a fourth on the stroke of halftime. Bellingham collected Gordon's pass on the left and set up the Arsenal winger for a simple finish.
England kept up the pressure after the break. Kane netted his second in the 53rd minute after Elliot Anderson burst into the box and squared the ball across goal.
Saka got his second in the 68th minute, pouncing after a misplaced pass from Josip Stanisic gave England possession inside the Croatia penalty area.
Rogers completed the rout three minutes from time. He raced onto Bellingham's through ball, rounded goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slotted into an empty net.
The margin eclipsed Croatia's previous heaviest loss, a 6-0 defeat to Spain in the Nations League in September 2018.
England now have six points from three matches in Group 3. Croatia remain on three points after a second straight defeat, following a 4-1 loss to Spain.
Group leaders Spain, on six points from two matches, face winless Czechia later Saturday.
Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka each scored twice, with Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also finding the net in a one-sided League A Group 3 match.
Kane, the England captain, struck first in the eighth minute. Bellingham played him through, and he finished with his right foot.
The lead doubled in the 21st minute. Gordon controlled Saka's cross at the back post and set up Bellingham, who tapped in.
Gordon made it 3-0 in the 39th minute, heading in Jarell Quansah's cross from close range.
Saka added a fourth on the stroke of halftime. Bellingham collected Gordon's pass on the left and set up the Arsenal winger for a simple finish.
England kept up the pressure after the break. Kane netted his second in the 53rd minute after Elliot Anderson burst into the box and squared the ball across goal.
Saka got his second in the 68th minute, pouncing after a misplaced pass from Josip Stanisic gave England possession inside the Croatia penalty area.
Rogers completed the rout three minutes from time. He raced onto Bellingham's through ball, rounded goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and slotted into an empty net.
The margin eclipsed Croatia's previous heaviest loss, a 6-0 defeat to Spain in the Nations League in September 2018.
England now have six points from three matches in Group 3. Croatia remain on three points after a second straight defeat, following a 4-1 loss to Spain.
Group leaders Spain, on six points from two matches, face winless Czechia later Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment