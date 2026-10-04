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Hundreds Rally at Dozens of Sites Across Israel Against Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators fanned out across dozens of locations in northern and central Israel on Saturday, protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and its drive to overhaul the judiciary, Israeli media reported.
An Israeli broadcaster reported demonstrations in Haifa, Nahariya and the Western Galilee. Protesters also massed on several bridges in the coastal communities of Maagan Michael and Neurim in central Israel.
According to the broadcaster, demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu and his government. Some carried signs holding him responsible for the failure to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. They also denounced the government's judicial changes.
The government has pushed a series of changes since early 2023. It says they would restore balance among the branches of government and rein in what it views as excessive judicial interference in executive and legislative decisions. Opposition parties counter that the measures would erode judicial independence and weaken oversight of the government.
In March 2025, the Knesset passed an amendment altering the makeup of the judicial selection committee and the process for appointing judges. It is set to take effect when the next Knesset begins its term.
An Israeli broadcaster reported demonstrations in Haifa, Nahariya and the Western Galilee. Protesters also massed on several bridges in the coastal communities of Maagan Michael and Neurim in central Israel.
According to the broadcaster, demonstrators chanted against Netanyahu and his government. Some carried signs holding him responsible for the failure to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. They also denounced the government's judicial changes.
The government has pushed a series of changes since early 2023. It says they would restore balance among the branches of government and rein in what it views as excessive judicial interference in executive and legislative decisions. Opposition parties counter that the measures would erode judicial independence and weaken oversight of the government.
In March 2025, the Knesset passed an amendment altering the makeup of the judicial selection committee and the process for appointing judges. It is set to take effect when the next Knesset begins its term.
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