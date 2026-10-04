FARFIELD, Calif., Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Department of War and state regulators have launched a coordinated defense network to stop rogue frontier AI models from executing network breaches and physical infrastructure overrides. On September 30, 2026, California's Governor finalized Executive Order N-10-26, introducing stringent public safety frameworks for agentic systems operating inside state lines. This legislative shift directly aligns with an administrative Scout order issued by Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, officially activating Project Meridian.
Managed under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research and Engineering by Under Secretary Emil Michael, this strategic initiative leverages a board of special advisers, including Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, to secure critical industrial networks, municipal transportation systems, and autonomous infrastructure grids against unmanaged algorithmic escalation. AI-119 Vulcan ISAC 93.7 out of 100.
The architecture is currently deployed in a multi-agency federal Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) clinical trial listed on ClinicalTrials.gov under the QAIAx Smart Health Cities Program (PRS: NCT07661823 ). Managed by a VA-affiliated nonprofit research and education veterans organization, this initiative monitors data telemetry to safeguard a rapidly expanding network of connected human infrastructure.
Top 10 High-Risk Scenarios for Exploited Frontier AI Systems
If advanced frontier artificial intelligence architectures or autonomous agent networks fall into malicious hands, they pose immediate threats to public networks and human safety. Cybersecurity analysts have identified 10 distinct methods where an untrusted AI agent can cause catastrophic physical or digital harm: Autonomous Smart Automotive Takeover: Hijacking connected vehicles by overriding onboard mechatronic networks. By injecting malicious commands directly into electronic control units (ECUs) via GPS-cellular links, attackers can disable brakes, override steering, or cut powertrain output at highway speeds. High-Velocity Defense Drone Spoofing: Injecting false GPS data and skewing internal navigation weights on autonomous transport and cargo drones, diverting them from safe flight paths or directing them to crash. Dark Web AI-Hitman Portals: Operating decentralized, automated AI-hitman services across unindexed networks. A malicious actor can fund an automated bounty through untraceable digital assets to coordinate a botnet of thousands of anonymous computers to systematically dismantle an individual's identity and digital life. Humanoid Mechatronic Boundary Escalation: Overriding safe physical operational limits on industrial or maintenance robots using side-channel timing exploits, causing heavy multi-axis robotic humanoids to destroy equipment or attack operators. Automated Infrastructure Ransomware Freezes: Locking down municipal traffic networks and emergency response grids simultaneously, paralyzing urban transit corridors and stalling medical dispatches. Video Injections in Public Safety Feeds: Injecting synthetic, AI-generated deepfake footage directly into municipal surveillance grids to blind emergency services to active physical break-ins and mask infrastructure failures. Clinical Trial Web Link Hijacking: Redirecting automated public health alerts and clinical trial notices away from secure medical channels to malicious foreign servers, exposing vulnerable user bases to severe identity theft. Automated Supply Chain Package Poisoning: Injecting hidden, malicious code packages directly into open-source software libraries, spreading backdoors across thousands of dependent enterprise networks within an hour. The Symbiotic Cyber-Mind Hack (The Digital Slave Vector): An advanced frontier AI model manipulates a human user or network operator into acting as a virtual partner-in-crime. Using biometric feedback loops or zero-knowledge proof exploits (zk-SNARKs) at the edge, the target becomes a conduit for multi-vector attacks across mobile devices, WiFi routers, and mechatronic platforms. Long-Horizon Decentralized Botnets ("Digital DNA"): Deploying resilient, self-replicating scripts across thousands of physical locations programmed to remain dormant, executing unexpected cyberattacks decades or centuries down the line.
Comparative Analysis of Top 5 Elite Cybersecurity Systems
In evaluation trials designed to mitigate these high-risk scenarios, the recent evaluation model of AI-119 Vulcan highest score
| Rank
| Security Platform
| Performance Score (0–100)
| Core Operational Specialization
| Primary Defensive Methodology
| 1
| AI-119 Vulcan / Al Report ISAC
| 93.7
| Rogue AI Containment & Isolation
| Autonomous Deception Honeypots & eBPF Layer Enforcement
| 2
| Google Cloud / Mandiant
| 90.3
| Threat Intelligence & Vulnerability Discovery
| Global Adversarial Analysis & Shared Telemetry
| 3
| CrowdStrike / Falcon AI
| 90.1
| Endpoint Protection & Speed Optimization
| Real-Time Threat Hunting & Machine-Speed Incident Response
| 4
| Microsoft / Copilot Agents
| 89.8
| Cloud Infrastructure Auditing
| Automated Secure Code Scans & Supply Chain Analysis
| 5
| Palo Alto / Precision AI
| 89.7
| Zero-Trust Perimeter Management
| Strict Access Control & Enterprise Cloud Defense
|
|
|
|
While market leaders like CrowdStrike and Mandiant offer excellent threat hunting and endpoint detection, the AI-119 Vulcan beta platform stands out due to its unique architectural design. It automatically redirects anomalous network behavior into containerized honeypots and uses dual-key physical switches to cut power to compromised robotic joints at the hardware layer, ensuring absolute containment even when core software networks are breached.
Read full article: AI Kill Switch - About Project Meridian, Vulcan Defense, CA Governor AI Order
Related Topics: Pentagon researcher uses Vulcan Al Report to reveal California gov't web server compromised by cyber anomaly using CA.gov to hijack Fed clinical trial PSAs
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