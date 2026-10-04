Public Service Announcement on AI Public Safety sponsored by Veterans First for America









FARFIELD, Calif., Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Department of War and state regulators have launched a coordinated defense network to stop rogue frontier AI models from executing network breaches and physical infrastructure overrides. On September 30, 2026, California's Governor finalized Executive Order N-10-26, introducing stringent public safety frameworks for agentic systems operating inside state lines. This legislative shift directly aligns with an administrative Scout order issued by Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth, officially activating Project Meridian.

Managed under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) for Research and Engineering by Under Secretary Emil Michael, this strategic initiative leverages a board of special advisers, including Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, to secure critical industrial networks, municipal transportation systems, and autonomous infrastructure grids against unmanaged algorithmic escalation.

The architecture is currently deployed in a multi-agency federal Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) clinical trial listed on ClinicalTrials.gov under the QAIAx Smart Health Cities Program (PRS: NCT07661823 ). Managed by a VA-affiliated nonprofit research and education veterans organization, this initiative monitors data telemetry to safeguard a rapidly expanding network of connected human infrastructure.

Top 10 High-Risk Scenarios for Exploited Frontier AI Systems

If advanced frontier artificial intelligence architectures or autonomous agent networks fall into malicious hands, they pose immediate threats to public networks and human safety. Cybersecurity analysts have identified 10 distinct methods where an untrusted AI agent can cause catastrophic physical or digital harm:

Comparative Analysis of Top 5 Elite Cybersecurity Systems









In evaluation trials designed to mitigate these high-risk scenarios, the recent evaluation model of AI-119 Vulcan highest score

Rank Security Platform Performance Score (0–100) Core Operational Specialization Primary Defensive Methodology 1 AI-119 Vulcan / Al Report ISAC 93.7 Rogue AI Containment & Isolation Autonomous Deception Honeypots & eBPF Layer Enforcement 2 Google Cloud / Mandiant 90.3 Threat Intelligence & Vulnerability Discovery Global Adversarial Analysis & Shared Telemetry 3 CrowdStrike / Falcon AI 90.1 Endpoint Protection & Speed Optimization Real-Time Threat Hunting & Machine-Speed Incident Response 4 Microsoft / Copilot Agents 89.8 Cloud Infrastructure Auditing Automated Secure Code Scans & Supply Chain Analysis 5 Palo Alto / Precision AI 89.7 Zero-Trust Perimeter Management Strict Access Control & Enterprise Cloud Defense

While market leaders like CrowdStrike and Mandiant offer excellent threat hunting and endpoint detection, the AI-119 Vulcan beta platform stands out due to its unique architectural design. It automatically redirects anomalous network behavior into containerized honeypots and uses dual-key physical switches to cut power to compromised robotic joints at the hardware layer, ensuring absolute containment even when core software networks are breached.

Read full article: AI Kill Switch - About Project Meridian, Vulcan Defense, CA Governor AI Order

Related Topics: Pentagon researcher uses Vulcan Al Report to reveal California gov't web server compromised by cyber anomaly using CA.gov to hijack Fed clinical trial PSAs



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