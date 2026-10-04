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Car Plows Into Rugby Fans in Newcastle, Injuring 10 Including 3 Kids
(MENAFN) Ten people, three of them children, were injured Saturday when a car ploughed into a crowd of rugby league fans in the Australian city of Newcastle, local authorities said.
The crash happened at about 9.30 am local time on Newcastle Link Road in the suburb of Wallsend. Supporters had gathered there to send off the Newcastle Knights ahead of Sunday's National Rugby League Grand Final.
A 5-year-old girl remains in critical but stable condition, and a 67-year-old man is in serious but stable condition. Four other people are in hospital in stable condition, while four have been discharged.
Police arrested the 18-year-old driver at the scene and later charged him with multiple offenses, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. His provisional driver's license has been suspended, and he is due to appear in Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Gavin Morris said preliminary information indicated the driver, himself one of the team's supporters, had been revving the vehicle before he lost control.
"He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Morris told an Australian broadcaster.
"Somehow he lost control of the car ... and he's gone into the crowd."
Police said they do not believe the incident was a targeted attack.
The crash happened at about 9.30 am local time on Newcastle Link Road in the suburb of Wallsend. Supporters had gathered there to send off the Newcastle Knights ahead of Sunday's National Rugby League Grand Final.
A 5-year-old girl remains in critical but stable condition, and a 67-year-old man is in serious but stable condition. Four other people are in hospital in stable condition, while four have been discharged.
Police arrested the 18-year-old driver at the scene and later charged him with multiple offenses, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. His provisional driver's license has been suspended, and he is due to appear in Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Gavin Morris said preliminary information indicated the driver, himself one of the team's supporters, had been revving the vehicle before he lost control.
"He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Morris told an Australian broadcaster.
"Somehow he lost control of the car ... and he's gone into the crowd."
Police said they do not believe the incident was a targeted attack.
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