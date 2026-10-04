403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
159M Brazilians Vote as Lula, Bolsonaro Tied in Runoff Polls
(MENAFN) Brazil's 159 million eligible voters go to the polls Sunday in a bitterly polarized presidential race, shadowed by security fears and sharp personal attacks between the two front-runners.
Twelve candidates are on the ballot, but the contest centers on two ideological opposites: incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers' Party (PT) and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the conservative Liberal Party (PL).
Polls give Lula the edge in the first round, but a head-to-head runoff looks too close to call. A Quaest poll released Monday had Lula at 39% and Bolsonaro at 34% for Sunday, and deadlocked at 42% each in a second-round matchup.
A candidate needs more than 50% of valid votes to win outright. Otherwise the top two face off in a runoff on Oct. 25. Polls open at 8 a.m. (1400GMT) and close at 5 p.m. Brasilia time. Voters will also pick state governors, federal and state lawmakers, and two-thirds of the Federal Senate.
The outcome matters well beyond Brazil's borders. Latin America's largest economy is an agricultural powerhouse with major reserves of critical minerals, freshwater and offshore oil, and its diplomatic choices carry weight across the region.
“What is fundamentally at stake is the consolidation of Brazilian democracy,” Lucas de Souza Martins, a professor of US politics and global affairs at Temple University, told Anadolu. “Especially in the wake of the 2023 coup attempt.”
That attempt still looms over Brazilian politics. On Jan. 8, 2023, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia after his election defeat. He was later convicted of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 result and sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison. His movement has since rallied around a new standard-bearer.
Two front-runners under scrutiny
Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, a lawyer and federal senator, was handpicked by his father to carry the conservative cause. He began as a state lawmaker in Rio de Janeiro and kept a relatively low national profile until his father tapped him. His platform stresses tougher public security, market-oriented economics and conservative social values. He is also under scrutiny over a Supreme Court investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering tied to financial transactions around a biographical film about his father. He has denied wrongdoing.
Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term after governing from 2003 to 2010 and returning to power in 2023. Running alongside Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, he is campaigning on social welfare programs, environmental protection, industrial investment and multilateral trade, including through the BRICS group.
His campaign faces its own questions over investigations involving his eldest son, Fabio Luis “Lulinha” da Silva. Brazil's Supreme Court authorized a federal police probe into suspected influence peddling and corruption, centered on allegations that he helped a lobbyist gain access to Health Ministry officials. His lawyer has questioned the investigation's legality and said it could be politically motivated.
Security, frustration and disengagement
Public security has become a top concern for voters, especially in big cities, and both leading candidates have made it a campaign centerpiece.
De Souza Martins said the left has historically struggled to craft an effective security strategy. “If you talk to anyone in a big city in Brazil, they know someone who got a cell phone stolen. There is a real feeling that people are not safe on the streets, and it's getting worse,” he said.
“That’s why Lula is now talking about re-establishing a dedicated ministry for public safety,” he added.
Flavio Bolsonaro has pushed a harder line on crime, including calls for US terrorist designations for Brazilian drug cartels.
Years of intense polarization have also left voters weary. A Datafolha survey released this week found 47% of respondents think public interest in this year's election is lower than in 2022, while 44% see greater engagement.
“People are frustrated because both sides on the ballot have had their opportunity to govern, and the country still isn’t delivering what voters expected,” De Souza Martins said.
“There is a sense of disengagement, and people feel their vote won’t make a difference because the system always prevails.”
Runoff dynamics and political divisions
If no one wins Sunday, a three-week runoff campaign begins, and voters who backed smaller candidates could prove decisive.
“When Jair Bolsonaro announced his son would run, Flavio automatically inherited a baseline of 20% of the electorate,” De Souza Martins said.
Rachel Meneguello, a political science professor at the University of Campinas (Unicamp), said the movement built around Jair Bolsonaro has kept a sizable base despite controversies over his presidency and his conviction.
“Although the Brazilian right is highly fragmented across different parties, ‘Bolsonarismo’ as an identity continues to consolidate its ground,” Meneguello said.
Lula, by contrast, has united much of the left behind him. The race comes as several other Latin American countries have shifted to the right, which raises the regional stakes of Brazil's result.
The US-China balancing act
The election could also reshape how Brazil manages its ties with the United States and China. Meneguello said protecting Brazil's autonomy amid great-power competition will remain a central challenge whoever wins.
“Bolsonarism strongly emphasizes ideological alignment with the United States and Israel,” she said, citing efforts by Brazilian right-wing figures to deepen ties with Washington.
De Souza Martins said a Flavio Bolsonaro government would probably pursue closer political alignment with conservative governments in the Western Hemisphere, though Brazil's economic relationship with China would limit any major shift.
“China is currently Brazil's greatest trade partner, and that’s hard to change given the business interests involved,” he said.
“However, in terms of ideology and strategic critical minerals, a Flavio victory would decisively place Brazil alongside right-leaning administrations in the Western Hemisphere.”
For Meneguello, Sunday's vote is about more than any single policy or foreign alignment.
“At stake in this election,” she said, “is the very preservation of democracy.”
Twelve candidates are on the ballot, but the contest centers on two ideological opposites: incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers' Party (PT) and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the conservative Liberal Party (PL).
Polls give Lula the edge in the first round, but a head-to-head runoff looks too close to call. A Quaest poll released Monday had Lula at 39% and Bolsonaro at 34% for Sunday, and deadlocked at 42% each in a second-round matchup.
A candidate needs more than 50% of valid votes to win outright. Otherwise the top two face off in a runoff on Oct. 25. Polls open at 8 a.m. (1400GMT) and close at 5 p.m. Brasilia time. Voters will also pick state governors, federal and state lawmakers, and two-thirds of the Federal Senate.
The outcome matters well beyond Brazil's borders. Latin America's largest economy is an agricultural powerhouse with major reserves of critical minerals, freshwater and offshore oil, and its diplomatic choices carry weight across the region.
“What is fundamentally at stake is the consolidation of Brazilian democracy,” Lucas de Souza Martins, a professor of US politics and global affairs at Temple University, told Anadolu. “Especially in the wake of the 2023 coup attempt.”
That attempt still looms over Brazilian politics. On Jan. 8, 2023, thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia after his election defeat. He was later convicted of plotting a coup to overturn the 2022 result and sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison. His movement has since rallied around a new standard-bearer.
Two front-runners under scrutiny
Flavio Bolsonaro, 45, a lawyer and federal senator, was handpicked by his father to carry the conservative cause. He began as a state lawmaker in Rio de Janeiro and kept a relatively low national profile until his father tapped him. His platform stresses tougher public security, market-oriented economics and conservative social values. He is also under scrutiny over a Supreme Court investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering tied to financial transactions around a biographical film about his father. He has denied wrongdoing.
Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term after governing from 2003 to 2010 and returning to power in 2023. Running alongside Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, he is campaigning on social welfare programs, environmental protection, industrial investment and multilateral trade, including through the BRICS group.
His campaign faces its own questions over investigations involving his eldest son, Fabio Luis “Lulinha” da Silva. Brazil's Supreme Court authorized a federal police probe into suspected influence peddling and corruption, centered on allegations that he helped a lobbyist gain access to Health Ministry officials. His lawyer has questioned the investigation's legality and said it could be politically motivated.
Security, frustration and disengagement
Public security has become a top concern for voters, especially in big cities, and both leading candidates have made it a campaign centerpiece.
De Souza Martins said the left has historically struggled to craft an effective security strategy. “If you talk to anyone in a big city in Brazil, they know someone who got a cell phone stolen. There is a real feeling that people are not safe on the streets, and it's getting worse,” he said.
“That’s why Lula is now talking about re-establishing a dedicated ministry for public safety,” he added.
Flavio Bolsonaro has pushed a harder line on crime, including calls for US terrorist designations for Brazilian drug cartels.
Years of intense polarization have also left voters weary. A Datafolha survey released this week found 47% of respondents think public interest in this year's election is lower than in 2022, while 44% see greater engagement.
“People are frustrated because both sides on the ballot have had their opportunity to govern, and the country still isn’t delivering what voters expected,” De Souza Martins said.
“There is a sense of disengagement, and people feel their vote won’t make a difference because the system always prevails.”
Runoff dynamics and political divisions
If no one wins Sunday, a three-week runoff campaign begins, and voters who backed smaller candidates could prove decisive.
“When Jair Bolsonaro announced his son would run, Flavio automatically inherited a baseline of 20% of the electorate,” De Souza Martins said.
Rachel Meneguello, a political science professor at the University of Campinas (Unicamp), said the movement built around Jair Bolsonaro has kept a sizable base despite controversies over his presidency and his conviction.
“Although the Brazilian right is highly fragmented across different parties, ‘Bolsonarismo’ as an identity continues to consolidate its ground,” Meneguello said.
Lula, by contrast, has united much of the left behind him. The race comes as several other Latin American countries have shifted to the right, which raises the regional stakes of Brazil's result.
The US-China balancing act
The election could also reshape how Brazil manages its ties with the United States and China. Meneguello said protecting Brazil's autonomy amid great-power competition will remain a central challenge whoever wins.
“Bolsonarism strongly emphasizes ideological alignment with the United States and Israel,” she said, citing efforts by Brazilian right-wing figures to deepen ties with Washington.
De Souza Martins said a Flavio Bolsonaro government would probably pursue closer political alignment with conservative governments in the Western Hemisphere, though Brazil's economic relationship with China would limit any major shift.
“China is currently Brazil's greatest trade partner, and that’s hard to change given the business interests involved,” he said.
“However, in terms of ideology and strategic critical minerals, a Flavio victory would decisively place Brazil alongside right-leaning administrations in the Western Hemisphere.”
For Meneguello, Sunday's vote is about more than any single policy or foreign alignment.
“At stake in this election,” she said, “is the very preservation of democracy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment