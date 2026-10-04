African Union Commission And The Arab Republic Of Egypt Sign Host Country Agreement For The Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting Of The African Union, The Regional Economic Communities And The Regional Mechanisms

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed the Host Country Agreement for the Eighth (8th) Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), which will take place on 4 October 2026 in El Alamein, Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Agreement was signed on behalf of the African Union Commission by H.E. Amb. Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, and on behalf of the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt by H.E. Mohamed Abubakr, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs.

The signing follows close preparations between the Commission and the Government of Egypt and formalizes the Host Country arrangements for the Meeting. The Meeting is being convened pursuant to Assembly Decision Assembly/AU/Dec.964(XXXIX), by which the Assembly decided that the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting would be held in El Alamein, Arab Republic of Egypt, in 2026.

The Mid-Year Coordination Meeting serves as the principal forum for the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities and the Regional Mechanisms to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda. The Eighth Meeting will provide an opportunity to review progress, including in the implementation of the division of labour between the African Union, the RECs and the RMs, and to consider priorities requiring continued coordination.

The African Union Commission expresses its appreciation to the Government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt for their cooperation and support throughout the preparations and looks forward to the successful convening of the Eighth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in El Alamein.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).--br- src="" alt="African Union (AU)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo