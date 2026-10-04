Jordan, France Explore Military Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Harasis received the regional commander of the French Special Forces and his accompanying delegation on Sunday at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) General Command.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance relations in various military and defense fields, serving the mutual interests of the armed forces.

Senior JAF officers and the French defense attaché in Amman attended the meeting.

//Petra// NQ