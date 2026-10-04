Yarmouk University Opens Digital Skills Incubator With DOT Jordan, UNICEF

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Oct. 4 (Petra)-- Yarmouk University on Sunday opened the Digital Skills for a Better Future incubator, in cooperation with DOT Jordan and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), to strengthen students' and young people's digital skills and prepare them for the labor market.

University Rector Malek Alsharairi, who patronized the opening, said the incubator is part of the university's effort to provide an educational and training environment that encourages creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship among young people.

Muwaffaq Ayyad, Director of the university's Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center, said the incubator hosts specialized training programs run by DOT. They include Python programming, web development, graphic design, digital marketing and e-commerce. He said members of the local community can also benefit from the programs.

Ayyad said the initiative combines the university's academic expertise, DOT Jordan's field experience and UNICEF's development support.

DOT Jordan Country Director Hamza Shraideh said the DOT has trained 290 people through its programs. He stressed the importance of continued cooperation with the university.

Hamza said DOT is committed to continuing to support students and beneficiaries and to equip them with the skills needed to enter the labor market and take advantage of available opportunities.

//Petra// NQ