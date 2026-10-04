Good Governance, An Invisible Infrastructure That Sustains Investors' Faith: V-P Radhakrishnan At ICSI Foundation Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Good governance is the "invisible infrastructure" that sustains investor confidence and public trust, said Vice-President (v-P) C.P. Radhakrishnan while addressing the 58th Foundation Day celebrations of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at the Bharat Mandapam in national capital on Sunday.

The Vice-President greeted the ICSI fraternity on its 58th foundation day and described the Company Secretaries as the "guardians of governance" and the nucleus of India Inc's trust architecture.

Emphasising about the importance of good governance in safeguarding citizens and securing their public trust, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that when people pay taxes, they expect responsible governance, while investors expect companies to protect their interests through sound corporate governance.

He credited the ICSI for moving beyond traditional regulatory compliance to become an important institution in advancing good governance.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also called upon the Company Secretaries to uphold the legal, strategic and ethical foundations of India Inc, particularly in an era shaped by Artificial Intelligence, advanced data analytics and rapidly evolving business models.

"Technology may transform the manner in which information is generated and decisions are supported, but integrity, accountability, transparency and responsibility remain human," he said.

The Vice-President also added that strong institutions and sound governance will be as important as physical and digital infrastructure in building a "Viksit Bharat".

He also launched the MSME Compliance Calendar 2027 and appreciated ICSI's initiatives for MSMEs and start-ups, including the ICSI MSME and Start-up Catalyst.

He appreciated ICSI's contributions to the National Defence Fund under 'Shaheed Ki Beti initiative' and the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund of the Ministry of Defence, saying, "When the intention is good, everything will be good."

He called upon the ICSI to continue upholding the trust reposed in the profession and contribute towards building a strong, Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat @2047.

He said India should aspire to become the world's largest economy, not to dictate terms to others, but "so that no one can dictate unwanted terms to us".