Sabalenka Follows Rybakina With Shock Early Exit In China

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIJING, Oct 4 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Aryna Sabalenka missed the chance to close the gap on world No. 1 Elena Rybakina after suffering a shock defeat in the third round of the China Open on Sunday, reported PA Media/dpa.

Sabalenka endured double disappointment in New York last month, losing the top spot in the WTA rankings to Rybakina before the Kazakh player defeated the Belarussian in the United States (US) Open final to clinch the Flushing Meadows title.

Rybakina's surprise loss to Alina Charaeva on Saturday opened the door for Sabalenka, but she suffered a comprehensive defeat to 26th seed Nikola Bartunkova.

The early exit continued Sabalenka's poor run in Beijing, with the four-time Grand Slam champion still unable to reach the semi-finals in any of her five appearances at the China Open.

Sabalenka fashioned five break points in the first set but failed to convert any of them, losing 6-4, 6-3.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa