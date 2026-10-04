FSSAI Suspends Creative Bakers' Licence Over Hygiene Lapses

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday took enforcement action against two food businesses, suspending the licence of a West Bengal-based bakery manufacturer over serious hygiene violations and directing Everest Food Products Private Limited to recall a batch of cumin powder found to contain pesticide residues above permissible limits.

In a statement, the food regulator said it had suspended with immediate effect the licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Private Limited after an inspection revealed multiple food safety and hygiene lapses at its manufacturing facility.

"FSSAI licence of Creative Bakers and Confectioners Private Limited has been suspended with immediate effect due to severe hygiene deficiencies," it stated.

According to FSSAI, inspectors found dirt, grease, dust, cobwebs and flies in food production and handling areas. Perishable raw materials were being stored in open conditions, while rusted and inadequately cleaned containers were used for storing raw materials and semi-finished products.

"Severe hygiene and sanitation deficiencies were observed, including dirt, grease, dust, cobwebs and flies in food production and handling areas," it stated.

"Perishable raw materials were stored openly, while rusted and inadequately cleaned containers were used for raw and semi-finished products," the food regulator added.

In addition, waste material, old stock, rejected lots and scrap were found accumulated in food-handling areas. The inspection team also noted rusting equipment, peeling paint, damp conditions and damaged floor tiles within the premises.

FSSAI said the company had failed to properly maintain several mandatory food safety records and monitoring systems, including water and finished-product testing records, temperature-monitoring logs, equipment calibration data, preventive maintenance records, mock recall documentation, consumer complaint registers, training records and audit reports.

Following the findings, the regulator directed the food business operator to immediately stop all food-related activities during the suspension period.

In a separate action, FSSAI ordered Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd to recall a batch of its pre-packed cumin powder after laboratory testing found pesticide residues exceeding the prescribed maximum limits.

The regulator said a sample drawn from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes in Goa was tested and declared "unsafe" by a food analyst under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

"The Food Analyst's report found pesticide residues of Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed maximum limits," it stated.