UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Attacks Akhilesh Yadav, Says People Have Not Forgotten Samajwadi Party's Past

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its President Akhilesh Yadav, accusing the party of promoting "hooliganism" and a "mafia culture" during its tenure and saying that people of Ayodhya had not forgotten the firing on kar sevaks.

Speaking to the media, Pathak said that Akhilesh Yadav was "dreaming during the day" and claimed that the people of Uttar Pradesh would not accept the SP again.

His remarks came amid questions over Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to Ayodhya and his reported participation in a Ram Katha programme.

Taking a jibe at the SP Chief, Pathak questioned his association with the Ram Katha and asked what connection he had with Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

He alleged that the SP and Congress had opposed Sanatan culture but could adopt different political positions during elections to seek votes.

The people, however, understood their "reality", the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister claimed.

Pathak said that he had visited Ayodhya, the land of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman, to pray for the welfare of the people and the progress of Uttar Pradesh.

He alleged that the SP and Congress had tried to obstruct the construction of the Ram temple but said the "flag of Sanatan culture" could not be made to bow.

Referring to the upcoming Deepotsav, Pathak said the celebrations in Ayodhya would be more grand this year than last year.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the arrangements would be made to create an atmosphere in which people would feel as if Lord Ram himself had arrived in Ayodhya.

Continuing his attack on the SP, Pathak said the party had been given four opportunities to form the government in Uttar Pradesh but alleged that people had not forgotten the "hooliganism" during its tenure or what he described as a "one district, one mafia" system.

He also alleged that women faced difficulties in getting out of their homes during that period.

Pathak referred to the firing on kar sevaks during the SP's tenure, alleging that the incident had left a deep impact on the people of Ayodhya.

He also accused the SP of insulting the Nishad community and referred to an incident in Gorakhpur.

Commenting on an alleged attack on a senior SP leader at the party office, Pathak termed the incident "highly condemnable" and accused the SP of promoting anarchy, criminality and mafia groups. These were political allegations made by the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister.

On the Opposition's allegations regarding 'Bharat Taxi', Pathak said it was a programme of the Union Ministry of Cooperation and claimed that the vehicle owner would himself be the driver.

He also accused the Opposition of being opposed to the progress of young people and said the state government was committed to creating opportunities for the youth and ensuring their advancement.

In another attack on Akhilesh Yadav, Pathak described him as a former "leader of the drama troupe" and said that changing one's political appearance would not alter the public's perception.

He also said that if SP leaders regarded Lord Hanuman as their deity and visited Ram Lalla's temple, they would realise their "truth".

Pathak also claimed that Lord Ram had cursed the Samajwadi Party and that it would never return to power in Uttar Pradesh.