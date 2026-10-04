Karnataka: 5 Puttur Students Enter Asian Golden Book Of World Records With 30-Hour Blindfolded Sand Art

Five students from the Varnakuteera Art Education Institute in Kallare, Puttur, have earned a place in the record books with their remarkable sand art performances. The students showcased the traditional 'Gandhari Vidhya' art form, which involves creating sand art while blindfolded, earning recognition in the Asian Golden Book of World Records. Eight playback singers who supported the students during the event were also recognised for their contribution.

30-Hour Blindfolded Sand Art Challenge

Three Class 6 students took up the blindfolded sand art challenge and performed continuously for 30 hours. Meanwhile, two Class 3 students created sand art with their eyes open for 18 hours.

The performances earned the five students recognition in the Asian Golden Book of World Records. The eight playback singers from the institute who supported the students throughout the event were also recognised for their contribution.

Students Showcase Their Skills

The students performed in the presence of Dr Manish Vaishnoey, the Asia division head of the Asian Golden Book of World Records.

Class 6 students Buvika R.K., Amshi Santhosh Kumar and Vishma Ajjikallu completed the 30-hour blindfolded sand art challenge. Class 3 students Himanshu Krishna and Sohan K.S. completed the 18-hour sand art performance with their eyes open.

Officials handed over certificates to the students after the event, marking their achievement in the record books.

Institute Has A Previous Record

This is not the first record achieved by a student from the Varnakuteera Art Education Institute. Earlier, student Shamika M.K. created around 300 sand art pieces over 24 hours while blindfolded, accompanied by live singing. Her performance earned her a place in the Asian Book of Records.

Eight Playback Singers Recognised

The eight playback singers who supported the students throughout the event were also recognised by the record organisation as the best coordinators.

The team included institute convener Praveen Varnakuteera, president Geethalakshmi Kedimaru, Anusha Ammannaya, Ravi Puttur, Shiva Kumar Bettampady, Prasanna P, Greeshma Ekatadka and Gautam Krishna Nekkare.

Guests Attend Record-Breaking Event

Senior citizen B.V. Narayana Bhat inaugurated the record-breaking event on the morning of September 26. Several local leaders and dignitaries attended the programme and congratulated the students on their achievement.

The guests included Mahalingeshwara Temple management committee president Ishwar Bhat Panjigudde, Vijaya Samrat founder Sahaj Rai Balajja and DK District Central Cooperative Bank director Shashikumar Rai Balyottu.

Puttila Parivara Seva Trust founder Arun Kumar Puttila and civil engineer Hariprasad Rai were also present at the event and extended their best wishes to the students.