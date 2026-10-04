Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: October 17, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Location: 375 Seguinland Rd, Georgetown, ME

State Park: Reid

Event Type: Special Event

Join us at Reid State Park for Haunted Tides, a family-friendly evening celebrating the mysterious side of the natural world after dark. Visitors can learn about Maine's animals of the night, explore haunted trail walks, enjoy spooky crafts, and experience the park under the night sky.

The evening will feature bat crawl walks, nighttime wildlife programs, stories around the campfire, night sky viewing, lights and music, and plenty of Halloween atmosphere throughout the park. Candy and food will also be available while supplies last.

Come explore the park after dark and discover what comes alive when the sun goes down!

Contact Name: Reid State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 371-2303

Cost: $6 Adult Maine Resident, $8 Adult Non-resident, $2 Senior Non-resident, $1 Children 5-11 years, Free for Children under 5 and Maine Seniors 65+

Related Website



Related Documents:

Haunted Tides 2026 flyer (PDF 636KB)

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Haunted Tides at Reid State Park! News Provided By Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry October 04, 2026, 10:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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