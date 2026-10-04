Boney Kapoor Enjoys Historic Football Match Between India And Brazil With West Bengal CM, MP Manoj Tiwari

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor recently enjoyed a football match between India and Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

On Sunday, the producer took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures along with the politicos, and his son Arjun Kapoor from the stadium. In the pictures, he can be seen in the company of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, Manoj Tiwari, the Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, and his son Arjun Kapoor.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“Privileged to attend the historic international friendly match between India and Brazil at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) along with Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri @suvenduwb ji @manojtiwari ji @shahnawazbjp ji @arjunkapoor @acharyamanishji ji @niteshkumarsinghljp and @upendrra ji An unforgettable evening celebrating football, friendship and the spirit of sport”.

India faced mighty Brazil in a historic football match on October 3, 2026, at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. India put up a spirited fight early on, defending compactly and frustrating Brazil's attacks. However, Brazil's quality eventually proved too strong. Brazil won 4–0, but India earned praise for their determined performance against the five-time world champions.

The match organised in Kolkata has a strong cultural reason. Football is one of the most loved sports in the Bengali community. The sport has played a crucial role in the Indian resistance against the British Raj. The Mohun Bagan club, which is one of the oldest football clubs in Asia, was founded in 1889. It came into existence due to the discrimination against the Indians. Given Kolkata's history with football, the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona visited the Mohun Bagan in Kolkata in 2008, where he interacted with club officials, played a friendly match, and met with political leaders.