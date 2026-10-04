3,800-Plus Students Benefited In 27 Years: Gujarat CM Visits Library Offering 24-Hour Study Facility

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday visited the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Library, run by Pandit Deendayal Samutkarsh Sanstha in the Memnagar area, and met the trustees of the institution, which has been providing students with a 24-hour facility for studying and preparing for competitive examinations since 1999.

The library, which began operations on July 17, 1999, has so far benefited 3,834 students pursuing courses and preparing for examinations in fields including CA and CS, GPSC, medicine, engineering and general studies.

The trustees informed CM Patel about the facilities available at the centre, including biometric attendance, CCTV cameras and modern study infrastructure. The library also follows accounting and regular audit systems.

The institution said its objective is to provide students with a conducive environment for learning and examination preparation, drawing inspiration from the vision of Nanaji Deshmukh and the thoughts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The organisation also operates a library at Bopal, where 1,866 students have benefited so far. Students from computer and IT, MBA, medicine, engineering, commerce and finance backgrounds use the facility.

The Bopal library has around 6,500 books, which are also used by residents of nearby areas. Besides its educational activities, the Deendayal Samutkarsh Sanstha conducts social, cultural, health and environmental programmes.

Activities held at the Memnagar library include Vanprastha Milan, gatherings of people involved in social service, Samvedana and Sanskar Kendra, Gram Sampark-Gram Darshan programmes, Vedic Mathematics classes and expert guidance sessions.

Yoga, acupressure and Bal Sanskar Kendra activities are also conducted regularly. The institution undertakes environmental initiatives, including tree plantation, distribution of Tulsi saplings and planting of flowering plants.

Social awareness programmes are organised on occasions, including national festivals, Pandit Deendayal Jayanti and Diwali Sneha Milan.

The trustees said the library would continue to provide students with a convenient study environment and support their efforts to acquire knowledge and prepare for competitive examinations.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot was present during the visit along with trustees Rasik Khamar, Mohan Chavda, Payal Vyas, Jyoti Bhandari, Utkanth Bhandari, Uday Karani, Chandrakant Patel and Hardik Parikh, besides other office-bearers of the institution.