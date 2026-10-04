Bihar Floods: Rahul Gandhi Questions BJP's 'Double-Engine Government'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed concern over the flood situation in Bihar, saying millions of people have been affected and questioned the BJP-led government over its response to the recurring crisis.

In a post shared on X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi said floods had once again caused widespread devastation in the state, with several villages submerged and reports of deaths and people missing.

"Floods have once again struck Bihar with devastating force. Millions of people are affected, hundreds of villages are submerged. There are reports of several deaths and people missing. My deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost their loved ones," he said.

Rahul Gandhi questions 'double-engine government'

He questioned what the BJP's "double-engine government" had done over the past 17 years to address the issue of recurring floods and said people needed a permanent solution rather than annual relief measures.

"The most heartbreaking thing is that this crisis in Bihar is not new. Every year, floods come, deaths occur, families are shattered, and people are forced to migrate. The BJP's double-engine government should tell us-what has it done in the last 17 years to address this annual tragedy? What has changed on the ground? The people of Bihar do not need relief and assurances every year; they need a permanent solution," Gandhi said.

Opposition leaders slam government response

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the state government over the flood situation and alleged that farmers whose crops were damaged by heavy rain had not received compensation.

"Bihar is facing floods, and when heavy rain destroyed many farmers' crops, they did not receive compensation. BJP people do not want the good of Bihar. The state is now running on debt. Inflation, unemployment, poverty and crime are at their peak," Tejashwi Yadav told the media.

Pappu Yadav alleges lack of basic facilities, demands ₹5,000 crore relief

Earlier in the day, Independent MP Pappu Yadav also questioned the flood relief measures in Bihar and claimed that essential facilities were missing in several flood-affected areas of Chhapra. He demanded Rs 5,000 crore in relief assistance from the Centre.

"I have been in Chhapra for three days. There are no generators, no polythene sheets, no community kitchens, no medical facilities, and no hand pumps. Pappu Yadav had to provide a hundred hand pumps. I had to provide bathroom facilities and arrange for polythene sheets and generators. We had to install more than 50 generators along the embankment," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

"Where were the MPs and MLAs? The Centre is completely unaware," he added.

Yadav also compared Bihar's flood response with that of other states and questioned the alleged lack of support for the state.

"When floods hit Assam, everyone stepped in to help. The government swung into action. When Punjab faced a crisis, all Punjabis helped. When floods hit Gujarat, all Gujaratis helped. Why not Bihar? Why are no Biharis stepping up? Why is there no government action? Why such hatred towards Biharis?" he said.

He demanded Rs 5,000 crore in relief assistance and sought action against contractors involved in irrigation-related works.

"Provide Rs 5,000 crore as relief and blacklist Shriram Construction. Register an FIR against all the Irrigation Minister's contractors. The Irrigation Minister should resign," he said.

State government initiates relief operations

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday directed the Disaster Management Department to ensure timely delivery of relief materials to flood-affected and inaccessible areas of Saran district.

The state government, in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence, carried out special air-dropping operations to reach areas where road access had been hampered by waterlogging and flooding.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, more than 28 tonnes of food supplies, comprising over 5,600 dry ration packets, were air-dropped in Saran through 15 sorties by Indian Air Force helicopters.

The Disaster Management Department and district administration are continuously monitoring the situation, while alternative modes of transport are being used alongside road routes.

The operation is being led by Group Captain Anuj Gupta and Wing Commander Vishal Khatri from Gorakhpur, Squadron Leader Rohit Dadarwal and Flight Lieutenant Kunal Kalamkar from Bagdogra, and Flight Lieutenant Rathore Bharat Singh from Bagdogra.

Choudhary expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and the Indian Air Force, saying relief and rescue operations were being carried out through coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)