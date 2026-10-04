Morth To Hold 'Chintan Shivir 2026' On Highway Infra In Gujarat

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways will organise Chintan Shivir 2026 on October 5 and 6 at Ekta Nagar, Narmada District, Gujarat, bringing together senior representatives from the Centre, States and implementing agencies to deliberate on key issues concerning the development and delivery of highway infrastructure in the country.

According to a press release, the inaugural session on October 5 will feature addresses by Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra. Road Transport and Public Works Ministers from States, along with senior officials of State PWDs, implementing agencies and other stakeholders, have been invited to participate in the Chintan Shivir. Their participation will facilitate Centre-State coordination and exchange of field-level experiences, best practices and practical solutions.

Focus on Implementation and Innovation

As per the release, the two-day conclave will focus on identifying key implementation challenges and deliberating on innovative and replicable approaches, along with policy and institutional interventions to improve project delivery, quality, safety and efficiency in the highway sector.

Key Thematic Sessions

The Chintan Shivir will feature five key thematic sessions covering PM GatiShakti and integrated infrastructure planning; Land Acquisition and Bhoomi Rashi; Model Concession Agreements and Ratings; Designing Safe Highways; and Quality Assurance and Project Monitoring.

PM GatiShakti and Integrated Infrastructure Planning

The session on PM GatiShakti and integrated infrastructure planning will focus on coordinated and integrated planning for infrastructure development.

Land Acquisition and Bhoomi Rashi

Discussions on Land Acquisition and Bhoomi Rashi will provide an opportunity to deliberate on issues affecting project implementation and ways to facilitate smoother project execution.

Model Concession Agreements and Ratings

According to the release, the session on Model Concession Agreements and Ratings will focus on relevant contractual and implementation aspects, while Designing Safe Highways will address road safety considerations in highway planning and development.

Designing Safe Highways

The Quality Assurance and Project Monitoring session will deliberate on measures to strengthen quality, monitoring and project outcomes.

A Platform for Actionable Solutions

The Chintan Shivir is envisaged as a platform for focused, outcome-orientated deliberations and actionable solutions, strengthening cooperation between the Centre and States and contributing towards the development of safer, higher-quality and future-ready highway infrastructure. (ANI)

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