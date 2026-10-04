Karnataka Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 4 Districts On October 5 And 6 Heavy Showers Forecast

The weather department has offered some relief to farmers and residents concerned about the ongoing heat and dry conditions in parts of Karnataka. Although the monsoon winds remain relatively weak, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an increase in rainfall across South Interior Karnataka and the Malnad region. Several districts are likely to receive heavy rain over the next few days, while coastal Karnataka is expected to receive moderate to good rainfall.

Yellow Alert For Four Districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for October 5 and 6, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of four districts in South Interior Karnataka. Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu are likely to receive heavy showers during this period.

The expected rainfall could provide some relief to parts of the Malnad region, where dry conditions and water shortages have been a concern.

Coastal And North Interior Karnataka Updates

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are expected to receive moderate to good rainfall over the coming week.

Meanwhile, districts in North Interior Karnataka, including Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Koppal, may receive scattered light showers in some areas. However, dry conditions are expected to persist in Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar, Gadag and Kalaburagi.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts are likely to experience partly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours. Cloud cover may increase during the evening, with some parts of the city likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

The maximum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to remain around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius.

The forecast offers some relief amid the prevailing dry spell, with South Interior Karnataka expected to see an increase in rainfall from October 5. The anticipated showers could provide much-needed relief to farmers and residents in the affected districts.