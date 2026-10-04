Guided Bombs Strike On Sumy Injures Seven, Damages Gas Networks And Business Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy City Council on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As of now, there are seven known casualties across all locations in Sumy today. Preliminary reports indicate that two of them are in serious condition. All are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement reads.

It is also noted that smoke has begun to rise from one of the city's industrial facilities in the Kovpakivskyi district following a drone strike, which Sumy residents can currently see.

All relevant services are on the scene. Specialists are addressing the aftermath of the attack, providing residents with materials to seal damaged windows, and assisting them in applying for necessary aid.

In addition, gas lines in Sumy were damaged as a result of enemy shelling. As a result, 70 apartments are temporarily without gas. Specialists are already working to repair the damage.

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As previously reported, in Sumy, guided aerial bombs struck and damaged apartment buildings and vehicles, causing power outages and cutting off electricity to one of the water intake facilities. Five people were reported injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service