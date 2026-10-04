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Iran Must Be Able To Benefit From Provisions Of NPT If It Is Member FM Spokesperson


2026-10-04 06:03:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran must be able to benefit from the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if it is a member of the treaty, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said today at a press conference in Tehran.

“Although Iran has fully adhered to its obligations as a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons since 1970, its scientists have been killed and its nuclear facilities have come under attack. This raises a serious question,” he said.

Baghaei said that if a country is a member of the NPT, it should be able to exercise its rights and benefit from the treaty's provisions rather than face pressure, military attacks and threats.

Baghaei said that, as a rule, the Iranian Foreign Ministry follows the decisions of the country's relevant authorities. Iran is currently a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. As a member of the treaty, it is aware of its obligations.

Iranian Parliament Deputy Speaker Ali Nikzad said that the issue of Iran's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is being examined by the relevant committee of the Iranian parliament. Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei also said that a number of actions by the International Atomic Energy Agency could prompt countries to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

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Trend News Agency

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