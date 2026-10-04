Congress Woman Leader Accuses Party's Amritsar District Chief Of Assault, Threats

MENAFN - IANS) Amritsar, Oct 4 (IANS) Internal differences within the Congress in Amritsar have come to the fore after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) delegate and former District Congress President Shivani Sharma accused District Congress Committee (Urban) President Saurabh Madan Mithu of forcibly entering her residence, misbehaving with her, vandalising property, engaging in a physical scuffle, and issuing death threats.

Following the alleged incident, Sharma submitted a written complaint against Mithu at the local police station, seeking strict legal action and registration of an FIR against him.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma alleged: "Saurabh Madan Mithu came to my house in the morning with his gunman. When my daughter informed me that 'uncle' had arrived, I came downstairs and asked Saurabh to come inside. Instead of coming inside, Saurabh Mithu became extremely aggressive and began shouting and using abusive language from outside."

"Saurabh Mithu forcibly entered my house, pushed and shoved me, resulting in a scuffle that ripped my collar. During the incident, he kicked several flower pots in the courtyard, shattering them," she added.

Sharma alleged that the situation escalated further when her husband intervened and she attempted to record the incident on her mobile phone. She claimed that Mithu threatened her while she was trying to make the video.

"When I tried to record a video with my phone after my husband intervened, he threatened me, saying, 'Do whatever you want, make a video, the police are in my pocket'," Sharma alleged.

Sharma said the incident was linked to internal differences, power struggles and factionalism within the Congress party in the state. She claimed that she had earlier served as District President of the Mahila Congress but eventually resigned from the position, alleging that she had faced constant mental harassment and pressure from Saurabh Mithu.

According to Sharma, Mithu had allegedly attempted to dictate which political events she should attend and which party leaders she should meet, leading to differences between the two.

She further alleged that the recent changes in the state Congress leadership had intensified the differences.

"Saurabh Mithu was frustrated after the recent changes in the state Congress and the appointment of a new president. When I posted a message in support of the new party leadership, he could not tolerate it and came to my house to settle a personal score," she said.

“Saurabh Mithu and I have a long-standing family relationship, but after becoming intoxicated with power, he has forgotten to respect even the party's female leaders,” she added.

Sharma asserted that she had always worked independently within the party and rejected any suggestion that she could be controlled by another leader.

“I am an independent worker, not anyone's puppet. If I am being treated this way in my own home today and I remain silent, how will I be able to stand up for justice for any other victimised woman in society in the future?” she said.

Sharma said that senior party leaders and the Congress high command had been informed about the alleged incident.

She urged the police administration to conduct an impartial investigation into her allegations and take strict legal action against the accused.