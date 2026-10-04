Mukesh Khanna Reveals Why 'Vishwaguru' Will Be His Big Film After Dev Anand's 'Censor'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Khanna has opened up about his upcoming film 'Vishwaguru,' saying he decided to be part of the project after being impressed by its subject.

He also believes the film could become a significant project for him after Dev Anand's 'Censor.' Speaking to IANS, Khanna said he was drawn to the subject from the beginning and eventually agreed to come on board after several discussions with the makers.

“I liked the topic, I liked the subject. He was right, we had three meetings, and then we spoke,” Khanna said. Recalling how the filmmaker approached him, Khanna said they met multiple times before he finally agreed to the project.“Three times, he sat at my table and went out, then came in, then went out, then came in. And ultimately, he left a Ram Bandh on me,” he said.

The 'Shaktimaan' actor also recalled being told that he would be speaking Hindi in the film, to which he agreed after considering the subject.“Sir, you spoke in Hindi in this film. And I said, okay, fine. Because the subject...” he recalled.

Explaining why the project holds particular significance for him, Khanna said he does not take up films frequently and feels 'Vishwaguru' could mark an important return to the big screen.

“Look, I make very few films. And I'll tell you openly that maybe after Dev Anand's film, 'Censor,' maybe after 'Censor,' a big film of mine is coming. People are waiting for me. So, I did this film because I liked the subject,” he said.

In Dev Anand's 2001 film“Censor,” Mukesh Khanna portrayed an Indian Army officer.

Mukesh Khanna is known for playing iconic characters such as Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah.

Directed by Shailesh Boghani and Atul Sonar, the film follows a foreign group that launches an attack on India through deception and force. The story explores how spiritual knowledge becomes India's strength and highlights the country's role as a global teacher.