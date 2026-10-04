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Portugal Opens Probe Into US Use of Lajes Base Before Iran War
(MENAFN) Portugal's Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an inquiry into whether the US military's use of Lajes Air Base ahead of its war against Iran was lawful, according to media reports.
The probe follows a complaint lodged in April by the Left Bloc, which asked prosecutors to determine whether use of the base broke domestic and international law, a broadcaster reported Friday. The party asked the Attorney General's Office to investigate, arguing from the outset that the use amounted to a "gross violation of International Law."
Left Bloc coordinator Joss Manuel Pureza said at the time that "either the Government" was "in agreement with the gross violation of International Law and Portuguese Law," or it lacked the "political backbone" to "remove itself from illegality."
Pureza also challenged the stance of Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, who has denied that the agreement between Portugal and the US on military use of Lajes, or international law, has been violated.
"I suppose that, moreover, Minister Paulo Rangel himself doesn't believe what he's saying. Because saying that the Lajes Air Base isn't being used for aggressive purposes is pure fabrication. Saying that the Lajes Air Base agreement is being fulfilled is another fabrication."
According to the report, Pureza believes the inquiry's conclusions should be awaited. But he argued that "by taking this step," the Public Prosecutor's Office acknowledges that "there is merit" in the party's complaint.
The probe follows a complaint lodged in April by the Left Bloc, which asked prosecutors to determine whether use of the base broke domestic and international law, a broadcaster reported Friday. The party asked the Attorney General's Office to investigate, arguing from the outset that the use amounted to a "gross violation of International Law."
Left Bloc coordinator Joss Manuel Pureza said at the time that "either the Government" was "in agreement with the gross violation of International Law and Portuguese Law," or it lacked the "political backbone" to "remove itself from illegality."
Pureza also challenged the stance of Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel, who has denied that the agreement between Portugal and the US on military use of Lajes, or international law, has been violated.
"I suppose that, moreover, Minister Paulo Rangel himself doesn't believe what he's saying. Because saying that the Lajes Air Base isn't being used for aggressive purposes is pure fabrication. Saying that the Lajes Air Base agreement is being fulfilled is another fabrication."
According to the report, Pureza believes the inquiry's conclusions should be awaited. But he argued that "by taking this step," the Public Prosecutor's Office acknowledges that "there is merit" in the party's complaint.
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