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16 Palestinians Hurt, 55 Olive Trees Burned in West Bank Attacks
(MENAFN) At least 16 Palestinians, including a woman, were injured and 55 olive trees were set ablaze Saturday as Israeli occupiers assaulted olive harvesters across the occupied West Bank, according to medical and local sources.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said five Palestinians were beaten while picking olives in a field in Sebastia, north of Nablus. In Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, an occupier assault left three people injured, the society said. Two others were hurt by pepper spray in nearby Beit Imrin.
East of Jenin, in Arrabuna, a farmer suffered bruises after occupiers attacked him during the harvest, the same source said.
In Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, occupiers attacked a man, his wife and their children with sticks, weapons and pepper spray in the village's Al-Tin al-Shami area, injuring five family members, an official Palestinian news agency reported. The agency said the wife was also run over during the assault.
Separately, occupiers burned about 55 olive trees, each more than 40 years old, on Palestinian land in the wilderness area of Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem, the news agency said. The farmer was harvesting with his wife, children and grandchildren when the attack happened, the agency added.
East of Qalqilya, local sources said occupiers assaulted farmers in an effort to block them from reaching their land and drive them away.
The olive harvest generally runs from early October to late November and is among the most important agricultural and economic seasons for Palestinian towns and villages. It is also a period of intensified occupier attacks and Israeli restrictions on farmers' access to their land, including beatings, blocked access to fields, crop theft and the uprooting or destruction of trees.
More than 45,000 trees were cut down or damaged in the West Bank during the first half of 2026, including more than 26,000 olive trees, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. Figures the commission released Friday showed occupiers carried out 647 attacks across the West Bank in September, killing three Palestinians.
Official Palestinian figures put the number of Israeli occupiers living in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, at about 750,000, spread across 194 illegal settlements and 400 settlement outposts.
The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, warning that they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said five Palestinians were beaten while picking olives in a field in Sebastia, north of Nablus. In Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, an occupier assault left three people injured, the society said. Two others were hurt by pepper spray in nearby Beit Imrin.
East of Jenin, in Arrabuna, a farmer suffered bruises after occupiers attacked him during the harvest, the same source said.
In Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, occupiers attacked a man, his wife and their children with sticks, weapons and pepper spray in the village's Al-Tin al-Shami area, injuring five family members, an official Palestinian news agency reported. The agency said the wife was also run over during the assault.
Separately, occupiers burned about 55 olive trees, each more than 40 years old, on Palestinian land in the wilderness area of Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem, the news agency said. The farmer was harvesting with his wife, children and grandchildren when the attack happened, the agency added.
East of Qalqilya, local sources said occupiers assaulted farmers in an effort to block them from reaching their land and drive them away.
The olive harvest generally runs from early October to late November and is among the most important agricultural and economic seasons for Palestinian towns and villages. It is also a period of intensified occupier attacks and Israeli restrictions on farmers' access to their land, including beatings, blocked access to fields, crop theft and the uprooting or destruction of trees.
More than 45,000 trees were cut down or damaged in the West Bank during the first half of 2026, including more than 26,000 olive trees, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. Figures the commission released Friday showed occupiers carried out 647 attacks across the West Bank in September, killing three Palestinians.
Official Palestinian figures put the number of Israeli occupiers living in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, at about 750,000, spread across 194 illegal settlements and 400 settlement outposts.
The UN has repeatedly affirmed that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal under international law, warning that they undermine prospects for a two-state solution.
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