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Sudan Army Claims "Knockout Blow" to RSF in Blue Nile
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army claimed Saturday that it had crushed an offensive by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), in Blue Nile state, saying the fighting cost the two groups heavily in personnel and equipment.
In a statement, the army's Fourth Infantry Division said its troops, backed by supporting forces, hit both groups in the areas of Minza and Bashkarkad. It described the result as a "knockout blow" to the attackers.
The operation inflicted "heavy losses in lives and equipment," disrupted their movements and thwarted attempts to advance toward army positions, the statement said.
According to the army, its troops destroyed a number of vehicles and other equipment and forced attacking fighters to fall back under fire. The statement gave no casualty figures.
The RSF has not immediately responded to the army's account.
Hours earlier, Sudanese authorities said RSF drones had struck the Blue Nile governor's residence and several civilian sites in Damazin, the state capital.
Blue Nile, in southeastern Sudan, has seen fighting intensify in recent days as the RSF and SPLM-N have attacked multiple areas of the state.
Drones have taken a heavy toll on civilians nationwide. On Aug. 24, the UN said drone attacks killed 1,100 civilians in Sudan between January and June this year.
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, when disputes over folding the paramilitary group into the military erupted into open conflict. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
In a statement, the army's Fourth Infantry Division said its troops, backed by supporting forces, hit both groups in the areas of Minza and Bashkarkad. It described the result as a "knockout blow" to the attackers.
The operation inflicted "heavy losses in lives and equipment," disrupted their movements and thwarted attempts to advance toward army positions, the statement said.
According to the army, its troops destroyed a number of vehicles and other equipment and forced attacking fighters to fall back under fire. The statement gave no casualty figures.
The RSF has not immediately responded to the army's account.
Hours earlier, Sudanese authorities said RSF drones had struck the Blue Nile governor's residence and several civilian sites in Damazin, the state capital.
Blue Nile, in southeastern Sudan, has seen fighting intensify in recent days as the RSF and SPLM-N have attacked multiple areas of the state.
Drones have taken a heavy toll on civilians nationwide. On Aug. 24, the UN said drone attacks killed 1,100 civilians in Sudan between January and June this year.
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, when disputes over folding the paramilitary group into the military erupted into open conflict. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
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