403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yemen Forces Seize Samea Fortress, Dozens of Houthis Hit
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces took control of the Samea fortress in southwestern Taiz province on Saturday after intense fighting with Houthi fighters, a military source said.
The source told a state-run news agency that dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded in the clashes, while others fled the scene.
Securing the fortress marks a significant step toward protecting all routes into Taiz and thwarting Houthi efforts to outflank government troops and strengthen the group's defensive lines.
Hours earlier, the Yemeni army reported heavy fighting with the Houthis on several fronts in Taiz, alongside airstrikes on the group's positions and reinforcements. Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said 71 strikes hit Houthi concentrations, combat buildups and reinforcements in multiple areas of the province.
In a separate development, the Yemeni army's media center said air defenses downed four Houthi drones on the Al-Shahla front in eastern Al-Jawf province, in northern Yemen.
The Houthis have not immediately commented on the loss of the Samea fortress or the downing of the drones.
The fighting is the latest chapter in a military escalation that began in July, following years of relative calm after the UN-brokered truce of April 2022.
The source told a state-run news agency that dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded in the clashes, while others fled the scene.
Securing the fortress marks a significant step toward protecting all routes into Taiz and thwarting Houthi efforts to outflank government troops and strengthen the group's defensive lines.
Hours earlier, the Yemeni army reported heavy fighting with the Houthis on several fronts in Taiz, alongside airstrikes on the group's positions and reinforcements. Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said 71 strikes hit Houthi concentrations, combat buildups and reinforcements in multiple areas of the province.
In a separate development, the Yemeni army's media center said air defenses downed four Houthi drones on the Al-Shahla front in eastern Al-Jawf province, in northern Yemen.
The Houthis have not immediately commented on the loss of the Samea fortress or the downing of the drones.
The fighting is the latest chapter in a military escalation that began in July, following years of relative calm after the UN-brokered truce of April 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment