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Terror Probe Latest: Suspect Freed on Bail After RAF Fairford Arrest
(MENAFN) A 25-year-old dual British-Iranian national detained this week in connection with a suspected plot involving Royal Air Force Fairford has been released on bail, police announced Saturday.
Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement that the suspect was arrested in Westminster on Thursday "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006." Searches of two properties in the same area have since been completed, the force said.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is continuing," the statement said.
The arrest follows the earlier detention of five UK nationals in their mid-20s on suspicion of explosives offenses and terrorism. The inquiry was triggered after three vans were spotted near RAF Fairford, in Gloucestershire, South West England, over the weekend of Sept. 27.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday there was a "strong indication" that Iran played a role in Sunday's suspected terror plot.
Tehran has denied involvement. After reports surfaced Monday that Iran was suspected of links to the case, the Iranian Embassy in London rejected the claims. "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base," it said.
Iran escalated its response Thursday, summoning British Ambassador to Tehran Hugo Shorter to protest accusations tying the country to an alleged sabotage plot against the military base.
Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement that the suspect was arrested in Westminster on Thursday "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006." Searches of two properties in the same area have since been completed, the force said.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is continuing," the statement said.
The arrest follows the earlier detention of five UK nationals in their mid-20s on suspicion of explosives offenses and terrorism. The inquiry was triggered after three vans were spotted near RAF Fairford, in Gloucestershire, South West England, over the weekend of Sept. 27.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday there was a "strong indication" that Iran played a role in Sunday's suspected terror plot.
Tehran has denied involvement. After reports surfaced Monday that Iran was suspected of links to the case, the Iranian Embassy in London rejected the claims. "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base," it said.
Iran escalated its response Thursday, summoning British Ambassador to Tehran Hugo Shorter to protest accusations tying the country to an alleged sabotage plot against the military base.
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