Noida: Two Labourers Injured After Roof Collapses During Repair Work

Two labourers were injured after the roof of a house collapsed during repair work in the Brahmpuri area under Dadri Police Station limits on Sunday, police said.

According to Noida Police, the incident occurred on October 4 when repair work was underway on the roof, and it suddenly collapsed, trapping some labourers.

Rescue Operation Launched

On receiving information, local police and a fire service unit reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Two injured workers, identified as Irfan alias Titu and Haider Ali, were rescued and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Rescue operations are underway, with senior officials present at the site.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, police said.

Further details awaited.

(ANI)

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