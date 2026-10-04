Bengaluru Water Bill Shock: Resident Claims BWSSB Meter Runs On Air, Bills Double (WATCH)

Bengaluru residents frequently face a range of civic issues, but a recent incident involving the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has raised concerns over water meter readings. A house owner in Srinagar's Munneshwara Block has alleged that the water meter at the property was running at high speed due to air pressure in the Cauvery water pipeline, even when no water was flowing. According to the resident, the issue resulted in unusually high water bills.

How Did The Water Bill Double?

The incident was reported in Munneshwara Block of Srinagar in Bengaluru. The house owner recorded the incident and shared a video of the meter on social media, which has since attracted attention.

According to the resident, the household had been receiving unusually high water bills for the past two to three months. Earlier, the monthly bill was around ₹300 to ₹400, but it suddenly increased to ₹800 to ₹1,000.

The owner said BWSSB staff had recently installed a new water meter at the house. Suspecting that the new meter could be linked to the sudden increase in the bill, the resident checked it during the usual water supply timings.

The resident was surprised to find that no Cauvery water was flowing from the tap. Instead, air was reportedly rushing through the pipeline. The video appears to show the meter moving rapidly despite there being no visible water flow.

Citizens Raise Concerns Over Meter Readings

The incident has triggered concerns among residents, who are questioning whether air trapped in water pipelines can affect meter readings and lead to higher bills.

Residents have urged BWSSB to investigate the issue and address any technical problems with the water supply system. They have also called for suitable measures, including the installation of air-release valves where required, to prevent inaccurate meter readings.

The incident has renewed concerns over water billing and supply-related issues, with residents seeking a prompt response from BWSSB.

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