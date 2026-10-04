Ram Gopal Verma Blames Tollywood Stars For Devara Deepfake Video Viral Read On

Ram Gopal Varma slammed Tollywood celebrities over their reaction to the Devara Chuttamalle AI morphed video. The director said these stars actually gave free publicity to the fake link through their tweets. Read On

AI deepfake technology is creating a massive uproar in Tollywood right now. Young Tiger NTR and Janhvi Kapoor recently delivered a massive blockbuster with Devara. Director Koratala Siva created a box office monster, and fans are already waiting for the sequel.

The hit song Chuttamalle from this movie has now sparked a huge controversy in the digital world. Some miscreants used Artificial Intelligence to morph Janhvi Kapoor's visuals in a vulgar way and dropped the video on social media. Tollywood circles expressed severe anger the moment this AI deepfake video surfaced online.

Jr NTR issued a mass warning on social media against this cheap act. The actor fired back saying our land worships women as mothers and goddesses. He called it a shame that people use AI technology to drag a woman's dignity onto the streets in a culture that believes in 'Matrudevo Bhava'. He clarified that he will not spare the creators and sharers of this vulgar content under any circumstances.

The star warned of strict legal action. He also gave a thought-provoking message to netizens, saying today it is someone else, but tomorrow your own family members could become victims. He demanded the central and state governments to bring strict laws to stop these AI digital crimes. Top stars like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ram Pothineni stepped in to support NTR.

Disgusting, Sick and Shameless.

In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words.

To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.

Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.

This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI.

- Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 3, 2026

Sensational director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) made some shocking comments on this controversy, and they are now creating a fresh storm online. RGV analyzed the situation from a completely different angle while all the stars stood by the victim. The director criticized the celebrities, saying their tweets actually gave crores of rupees worth of free publicity to that cheap video. He felt these stars made crores of people look at that objectionable link by posting on social media, instead of focusing on catching the culprit.

RGV reacted on his X account with a strong counter. He stated that all the celebrities succeeded in only one thing, which is heavily promoting that objectionable link and making crores of people watch it. He said focusing on catching the accused and publicizing that would have been the real smart move. He pointed out that they did the exact opposite by tweeting and exposing the victim's identity and the vulgar content to everyone. He bluntly said this act also becomes a crime in a way. Varma made it clear that the celebrity hype is the main reason the victim's name came out and the issue went viral.

The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in, is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that..Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim's identity and the offensive content which is also a crime

- Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 4, 2026

RGV's comments have now sparked a massive debate on social media. Some people are supporting NTR, saying a public warning from a top star will create fear among criminals. Meanwhile, others are saying RGV's logic is also worth thinking about.

Varma argues that these warnings are actually making more people search for content that should not go viral. Anyway, this threat in the form of AI morphing and deepfake videos is deeply disturbing not just Tollywood but the entire society in these times of rapid technological growth.