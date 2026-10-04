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Crete Floods: 8 Workers Trapped in Samaria Gorge, Dozens Evacuated
(MENAFN) Violent storms pounded the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, triggering widespread flooding and damage and forcing dozens of people from their homes, according to media reports.
Iraklio, Chania and Rethymno are among the hardest-hit areas, where torrential rain pushed rivers and streams over their banks and washed debris onto roads, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.
Eight workers remain trapped inside the Samaria Gorge in western Crete, one of the island's most popular tourist attractions, after floodwaters submerged the trail. Per the report, the group, made up of six employees of Greece's Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency and two forest rangers, entered the area on Sept. 29 and has been unable to get out as conditions worsened. They are stranded roughly 4.3 miles from the entrance.
Elsewhere, homes near a river in the village of Zoniana were evacuated after the waterway overflowed, according to Mylopotamos Mayor Giorgos Klados. The mayor also ordered the evacuation of the settlement of Dafnedes.
The evacuations followed an emergency alert issued by authorities on Crete as severe weather brought strong winds and flooding, leading to road and school closures.
Parts of the island have seen homes inundated and roads buried under debris from heavy rain, while powerful winds forced ferry cancellations.
Iraklio, Chania and Rethymno are among the hardest-hit areas, where torrential rain pushed rivers and streams over their banks and washed debris onto roads, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.
Eight workers remain trapped inside the Samaria Gorge in western Crete, one of the island's most popular tourist attractions, after floodwaters submerged the trail. Per the report, the group, made up of six employees of Greece's Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency and two forest rangers, entered the area on Sept. 29 and has been unable to get out as conditions worsened. They are stranded roughly 4.3 miles from the entrance.
Elsewhere, homes near a river in the village of Zoniana were evacuated after the waterway overflowed, according to Mylopotamos Mayor Giorgos Klados. The mayor also ordered the evacuation of the settlement of Dafnedes.
The evacuations followed an emergency alert issued by authorities on Crete as severe weather brought strong winds and flooding, leading to road and school closures.
Parts of the island have seen homes inundated and roads buried under debris from heavy rain, while powerful winds forced ferry cancellations.
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