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Yemen Army Strikes Sanaa, Repels Houthi Assaults in Taiz Fighting
(MENAFN) Yemen's army said Saturday it launched airstrikes on "vital military targets" in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, while its forces fended off Houthi assaults on multiple fronts in southwestern Taiz province.
“Our armed forces are carrying out an attack on legitimate, vital military targets in Sanaa,” military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said in a brief statement on US social media company X.
He gave no details on the targets or the outcome of the operation.
In a separate statement, the army's Taiz Military Axis said its forces thwarted Houthi attacks on Jabal Han, Hadhran and the western fronts of Taiz city after several hours of fierce fighting. The clashes left dozens of Houthi fighters dead and injured, the statement said, but it offered no information on army casualties or later developments on the ground.
The Houthis have not immediately commented on the army's statements.
Earlier Saturday, the Houthi-run television channel reported a series of airstrikes on Sanaa and blamed them on Saudi Arabia. The channel also said Saudi aircraft hit a communications network in Saqin district in the northern province of Saada. Saudi Arabia and the coalition backing Yemen's government did not immediately respond to the Houthi claims.
Separately, Saudi Civil Defense said early Saturday that a person of Asian nationality was injured when debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fell in Ahad Rufaydah, in the kingdom's southern Asir region.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against Houthi forces since March 2015. The Houthis have controlled Sanaa and several governorates since September 2014.
“Our armed forces are carrying out an attack on legitimate, vital military targets in Sanaa,” military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said in a brief statement on US social media company X.
He gave no details on the targets or the outcome of the operation.
In a separate statement, the army's Taiz Military Axis said its forces thwarted Houthi attacks on Jabal Han, Hadhran and the western fronts of Taiz city after several hours of fierce fighting. The clashes left dozens of Houthi fighters dead and injured, the statement said, but it offered no information on army casualties or later developments on the ground.
The Houthis have not immediately commented on the army's statements.
Earlier Saturday, the Houthi-run television channel reported a series of airstrikes on Sanaa and blamed them on Saudi Arabia. The channel also said Saudi aircraft hit a communications network in Saqin district in the northern province of Saada. Saudi Arabia and the coalition backing Yemen's government did not immediately respond to the Houthi claims.
Separately, Saudi Civil Defense said early Saturday that a person of Asian nationality was injured when debris from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile fell in Ahad Rufaydah, in the kingdom's southern Asir region.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against Houthi forces since March 2015. The Houthis have controlled Sanaa and several governorates since September 2014.
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