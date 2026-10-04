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4 Leaders Meet in Egypt as Ethiopia's Tigray War Spreads
(MENAFN) The presidents of four Horn of Africa and Nile Valley states are set to convene on Sunday in the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein, as the conflict in northern Ethiopia continues to reshape the region.
The Egyptian presidency said the gathering is part of “consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern.”
Attending will be Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council.
Officials released no further information on the agenda.
The meeting follows a sharp deterioration in regional relations. Ethiopia and Eritrea have cut diplomatic ties, while Egypt and Ethiopia have expelled each other's diplomats.
Fighting flared again in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The hostilities have since spread into parts of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
The Egyptian presidency said the gathering is part of “consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern.”
Attending will be Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, Somalian President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council.
Officials released no further information on the agenda.
The meeting follows a sharp deterioration in regional relations. Ethiopia and Eritrea have cut diplomatic ties, while Egypt and Ethiopia have expelled each other's diplomats.
Fighting flared again in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The hostilities have since spread into parts of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
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