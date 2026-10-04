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Houthis Say Saudi Jets Hit Sanaa as Missile Attacks Escalate
(MENAFN) Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday that Saudi warplanes struck the capital, Sanaa, and the northern province of Saada, deepening a cross-border escalation that has now reached Saudi territory.
In a post on X, the US-based social media platform, the group's broadcaster said Saudi aircraft fired missiles at a telecommunications network in the Saqain district of Saada, as well as in Maran, in the same province.
Separately, the independent Al-Masdar Online website reported hearing eight explosions from strikes on sites inside Sanaa, along with aircraft overhead.
No information was given on casualties or damage.
Neither Saudi authorities nor the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government had responded immediately to the Houthi claims.
The reported strikes came after a run of Houthi attacks on the kingdom. Early Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said shrapnel from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile injured an Asian national in the southern Asir region.
On Friday, Civil Defense reported that a Houthi projectile hit a school in the southern city of Najran, causing property damage but no injuries. The same day, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait.
On July 20, the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, which they described as a response to a Saudi naval and air siege on areas under their control in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government against Houthi forces, who have held Sanaa and several governorates since September 2014.
In a post on X, the US-based social media platform, the group's broadcaster said Saudi aircraft fired missiles at a telecommunications network in the Saqain district of Saada, as well as in Maran, in the same province.
Separately, the independent Al-Masdar Online website reported hearing eight explosions from strikes on sites inside Sanaa, along with aircraft overhead.
No information was given on casualties or damage.
Neither Saudi authorities nor the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government had responded immediately to the Houthi claims.
The reported strikes came after a run of Houthi attacks on the kingdom. Early Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said shrapnel from an intercepted Houthi ballistic missile injured an Asian national in the southern Asir region.
On Friday, Civil Defense reported that a Houthi projectile hit a school in the southern city of Najran, causing property damage but no injuries. The same day, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed four ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern city of Khamis Mushait.
On July 20, the Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, which they described as a response to a Saudi naval and air siege on areas under their control in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition since March 2015 in support of Yemen's internationally recognized government against Houthi forces, who have held Sanaa and several governorates since September 2014.
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