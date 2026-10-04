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Royal Air Maroc Rejects Claims of Flydubai Co-Pilot Employment
(MENAFN) Royal Air Maroc has denied reports that the Flydubai co-pilot accused of attempting to attack the captain during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv had previously worked for the Moroccan airline.
The airline issued the denial Saturday after claims emerged alleging that the co-pilot had a professional connection with Royal Air Maroc.
The man “has never worked as part of its crews or performed any professional duties within the company,” the airline said, explaining that he had applied for a position in 2025 but was not accepted.
Royal Air Maroc also stressed that the individual had never held an employment or contractual relationship with the company.
The investigation into Wednesday’s incident found that the co-pilot allegedly attempted to carry out a “terrorist act” aboard the aircraft, which was carrying 174 passengers, by attacking the captain with a crash axe.
The co-pilot reportedly attempted to use the emergency tool kept inside the cockpit to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft, according to the UAE attorney general.
Authorities in the UAE have not yet disclosed the suspect’s name or nationality.
Flydubai previously said that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that members of the crew managed to secure the aircraft before it was diverted safely to Saudi Arabia.
The airline issued the denial Saturday after claims emerged alleging that the co-pilot had a professional connection with Royal Air Maroc.
The man “has never worked as part of its crews or performed any professional duties within the company,” the airline said, explaining that he had applied for a position in 2025 but was not accepted.
Royal Air Maroc also stressed that the individual had never held an employment or contractual relationship with the company.
The investigation into Wednesday’s incident found that the co-pilot allegedly attempted to carry out a “terrorist act” aboard the aircraft, which was carrying 174 passengers, by attacking the captain with a crash axe.
The co-pilot reportedly attempted to use the emergency tool kept inside the cockpit to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft, according to the UAE attorney general.
Authorities in the UAE have not yet disclosed the suspect’s name or nationality.
Flydubai previously said that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that members of the crew managed to secure the aircraft before it was diverted safely to Saudi Arabia.
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