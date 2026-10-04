403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike Likely Fails to Kill Senior Hamas Figure
(MENAFN) Israeli assessments suggest that an overnight airstrike targeting senior Hamas figure Ali al-Amoudi in Gaza City likely failed to kill him, according to reports.
"Assessments are leaning toward the failure of the attempt to assassinate Ali al-Amoudi, a prominent leader in Hamas' political wing in Gaza, last night," according to the assessment.
Israeli reports said it was still too early to determine the outcome with certainty, but authorities had been unable to confirm that the assassination attempt succeeded despite several hours passing since the strike.
Earlier Saturday, reports said Israeli forces had targeted al-Amoudi in an overnight strike carried out between Friday and Saturday.
He was described as Hamas' de facto leader in Gaza and a leading contender to formally assume leadership of the movement in the territory through expected confidential internal elections.
Reports from Gaza indicated that five people were killed in the strike, but al-Amoudi was not included among those reported dead. His condition and whereabouts remained unknown.
Sources within Hamas said al-Amoudi had led the group's media department and served on its political bureau before the war began on Oct. 8, 2023.
"Assessments are leaning toward the failure of the attempt to assassinate Ali al-Amoudi, a prominent leader in Hamas' political wing in Gaza, last night," according to the assessment.
Israeli reports said it was still too early to determine the outcome with certainty, but authorities had been unable to confirm that the assassination attempt succeeded despite several hours passing since the strike.
Earlier Saturday, reports said Israeli forces had targeted al-Amoudi in an overnight strike carried out between Friday and Saturday.
He was described as Hamas' de facto leader in Gaza and a leading contender to formally assume leadership of the movement in the territory through expected confidential internal elections.
Reports from Gaza indicated that five people were killed in the strike, but al-Amoudi was not included among those reported dead. His condition and whereabouts remained unknown.
Sources within Hamas said al-Amoudi had led the group's media department and served on its political bureau before the war began on Oct. 8, 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment