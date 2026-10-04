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Houthis Report Missile, Drone Strike on Aramco
(MENAFN) The Houthi group said Saturday that it had launched a combined missile and drone attack against Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh, describing the operation as a response to recent airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation “successfully achieved its objective” and resulted in fires at the locations that were targeted.
Saree also claimed that Sanaa and several other Yemeni provinces had been hit by 60 airstrikes during the previous 24 hours, bringing the reported overall number of strikes to 1,420. He attributed the attacks to Saudi Arabia.
The spokesman warned that the group would respond to “blockade with blockade, and escalation with escalation.”
Meanwhile, Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government, rejected the Houthi account of the alleged attack on Riyadh, describing the claims as “misleading.”
He said the Houthis were seeking to “divert attention from the scale of its losses and growing public anger over the militias’ conduct and their ties to foreign agendas that have brought chaos and destruction to Yemen.”
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation “successfully achieved its objective” and resulted in fires at the locations that were targeted.
Saree also claimed that Sanaa and several other Yemeni provinces had been hit by 60 airstrikes during the previous 24 hours, bringing the reported overall number of strikes to 1,420. He attributed the attacks to Saudi Arabia.
The spokesman warned that the group would respond to “blockade with blockade, and escalation with escalation.”
Meanwhile, Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government, rejected the Houthi account of the alleged attack on Riyadh, describing the claims as “misleading.”
He said the Houthis were seeking to “divert attention from the scale of its losses and growing public anger over the militias’ conduct and their ties to foreign agendas that have brought chaos and destruction to Yemen.”
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