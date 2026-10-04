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Israeli Forces Target Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli forces carried out a series of attacks across southern Lebanon on Saturday, including the destruction of a school, fires at homes, airstrikes and artillery bombardment, according to local reports.
In Houla, located in the Marjayoun district, Israeli troops reportedly planted explosives inside a private school and detonated them, destroying the building.
Homes in the town were also reportedly set on fire by Israeli forces.
Artillery fire struck Khiam, while Tallouseh and Bani Hayyan were repeatedly targeted. Israeli warplanes also carried out two airstrikes against Bani Hayyan.
In the Nabatieh district, Kfar Tibnit was hit by two separate waves of Israeli airstrikes.
The outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah were also subjected to "heavy and concentrated" artillery fire.
Large explosions were additionally reported in Aitaroun and Tallouseh.
In the Tyre district, Israeli artillery fire targeted the areas of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
The attacks were reported despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon.
In Houla, located in the Marjayoun district, Israeli troops reportedly planted explosives inside a private school and detonated them, destroying the building.
Homes in the town were also reportedly set on fire by Israeli forces.
Artillery fire struck Khiam, while Tallouseh and Bani Hayyan were repeatedly targeted. Israeli warplanes also carried out two airstrikes against Bani Hayyan.
In the Nabatieh district, Kfar Tibnit was hit by two separate waves of Israeli airstrikes.
The outskirts of Mayfadoun and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah were also subjected to "heavy and concentrated" artillery fire.
Large explosions were additionally reported in Aitaroun and Tallouseh.
In the Tyre district, Israeli artillery fire targeted the areas of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun.
The attacks were reported despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon.
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