High Command's Decision Final On Alliance, Says New UP Cong Chief Amid Seat-Sharing Concerns With SP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Amid the ongoing seat-sharing deadlock between Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, newly appointed state Congress president Aradhana Mishra has said the decision regarding the alliance will be taken by the party's high command.

Mishra stressed that the INDIA bloc was formed at the national level and decisions concerning the alliance, whether at the state or central level, would be taken by the national leadership.

“I would like to reiterate that the INDI Alliance does not form alliances at the state level; it is formed at the national level. The national leaders of all the parties that are part of the alliance came together on one platform to form this alliance. Whatever decisions are taken, whether for the states or at the Centre, regarding the alliance will be decided by the national leadership,” she told IANS.

Her remarks come amid uncertainty over seat-sharing arrangements between Congress and the SP in Uttar Pradesh, where both parties are part of the INDIA bloc and are expected to coordinate their strategy against the BJP in the 2027 Assembly polls.

Mishra said the Congress remained committed to the alliance,“Congress stands with everyone. We have upheld the principles of alliance politics, and we will continue to do so. I would like to say that our goal today is to remove the corrupt and unsuccessful Bharatiya Janata Party government in 2027 and form an alliance government,” she said.

The UP Congress chief also spoke about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Satyagraha portal, drawing a parallel with Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha against British rule.

“Satyagraha was started by Mahatma Gandhi against the British. It was a movement that united the country. Today, another Gandhi has started this movement, and the circumstances are the same. Today, the country's democracy and Constitution are under threat. The way Rahul Gandhi's Satyagraha movement is gaining popularity makes it clear that things Rahul Gandhi said earlier, which people did not accept at the time, are now being understood, and people are relating to his views...” Mishra said.

She also reiterated Congress' demand concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise had led to the deletion of a large number of names from voter lists.

“A resolution to this effect was passed by our highest body, the CWC, and we demand that the process be stopped immediately. In the name of SIR, a large number of names have been deleted from the voter lists, affecting the election process. This happened when two members of the three-member Election Commission made serious allegations against their own Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar,” she said.

Mishra's comments come as Congress seeks to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh while maintaining the broader opposition alliance ahead of the crucial 2027 Assembly elections.