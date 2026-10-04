Irani Cup: Age-Group Cricket Experience Helped Me Stay Calm Under Pressure, Says Smaran

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Player of the Match Ravichandran Smaran attributed his match-winning composure to hit a match-winning 135 in the Irani Cup clash against Jammu & Kashmir to his extensive experience of playing age-group domestic cricket, adding that treating every game equally helped him deliver under pressure.

With his parents and childhood coach Syed Zabiulla in attendance at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium, left-handed batter Smaran was the standout performer for Rest of India, scoring 68 and 135 to rescue his side from precarious situations in both innings against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir.

His second-innings century, alongside a crucial 113-run ninth-wicket partnership with Mukesh Choudhary, set J&K a target of 279, which eventually proved well beyond their reach as team Rest of India sealed a 167-run win to claim their 31st Irani Cup title.

"I think playing similar knocks a lot in back home in Karnataka, in the under-23s as well and some experience from there comes into when I went over here to bat. Obviously Mukesh was there with me, and he also played a very important part in that partnership. So I'm glad that we could get the win," Smaran said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Despite the magnitude of the occasion and the high-stakes match situation, Smaran revealed that he consciously avoided playing the occasion in mind. "I mean, I don't think of it as a big game. I just treat every game the same and look to give my best each and every time I step out there. I'm glad that on two big occasions I could contribute to the team's success and we ended up on the winning side," he said.

Asked about whether his strategy shifted as the match was in balance, Smaran noted that he maintained a positive approach throughout to keep the pressure on the opposition bowlers.

"I think nothing much changed. The first innings also my approach was the same. It was just to play positive cricket and put pressure back on the bowlers and the second innings also I did it the same and I'm glad that everyone could chip in with some runs and we could put a decent total on board to defend in the fourth innings," he added.

When asked about a broadcast graphic that highlighted his scoring efficiency outside the off-stump, Smaran, who will captain Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy opening game against Andhra in Vijayawada on October 11, acknowledged that playing to his natural strengths was key to his boundary-scoring options.

"I just noticed it as I was batting. I mean, I really didn't notice it when I was batting. But I think probably outside off is my strength and anything that was loose outside off, I put it away for a boundary and I think that's the way the game goes," he concluded.